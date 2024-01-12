What to Expect From Detroit Tigers’ Catcher Jake Rogers in 2024

Jake Rogers 2023 home runs



Off fastballs: 15

Breaking balls: 4

Off speed: 1



Longest: 414 ft



🎥baseball savant pic.twitter.com/bCjSfaZ6Xm — Clay Snowden (@clay_snowden2) January 11, 2024

As you can see, there’s some serious power. Rogers has no problem barreling up baseball’s and turning them into souvenirs. His power has potential to make him a top notch offensive catcher, but the swing an miss is holding him back. Rogers struck out 32.7% of the time last year with a 33% whiff rate. He especially struggled against non-fastballs whiffing at 36% of breaking balls and 37% of off speed pitches. Believe it or not, those numbers are an improvement from a small sample we saw in 2021.

The good news? Roger’s doesn’t chase pitches out of the zone. His 23.5% chase rate is roughly 5% lower than the league average, and 20% lower than Javier Baez. So, his strikeouts are a bad, but at least it is not swinging at everything, bad. To me, improving on your in zone swing and miss might be easier than teaching yourself not to chase.

Rogers in zone contact rate (z-contact%) is 78.9%, well below the roughly 87% league average. Even a slight improvement in this area could go along way. Contact, when you have power like this, can shift a game in a hurry.

As his sample size grows, pitchers will learn more about his weaknesses. Velocity is not as much of an issue with Rogers. Driving fastballs is his bread and butter. He did not experience a large jump in the breaking balls or off speed he saw last year. Heading into 2024, that could be much different.

Another focus from pitchers will be where exactly they pitch Rogers. How about on the outside third of the plate where he struggled to make contact and when he did, it was rather weak. Living fastball/breaking ball on the outside third could really force Rogers to spiral. Something to keep an eye on next season.

Via Baseball Savant