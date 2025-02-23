What Goes Into a Pro Baseball Player’s Offseason Training?

Spring training is officially upon us. The crack of the bat and the pop of the mitt is in full force both in Arizona and Florida. The Just Baseball tab is front and center on everyone’s computers.

For most of the players, there have been little to no updates on how they have been over the last several months. You watched your favorite big leaguer or even minor leaguer take their last at-bat of 2024 back in September or perhaps October and now they are set to start digging in again.

So what have these guys been up to for the last several months? What does a typical offseason look like for a pro baseball player?

When the Offseason Was Not Baseball Focused

Historically the offseason was just that, a season to be off from the game. Most players would have to get jobs selling cars, furniture, or suites to make ends meet. Some of their jobs were truly bizarre.