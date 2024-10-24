What Do the Dodgers Need To Do To Win the World Series?

Enrique Hernández continues to show up when the lights are brightest, slashing .303/.378/485 with a 145 wRC+ this postseason.

When going up against high-powered offenses such as the Padres, Mets, and now the Yankees, it’s those types of contributions that can help put the Dodgers’ offense over the top when both offenses in question are capable of scoring at a high level.

Whether it be Will Smith finally getting things going, Teoscar Hernández channeling his NLDS form, or a fresh face stepping up and providing a spark in the middle of the order, this Dodgers offense can be unstoppable if their supporting cast can continue to supplement their superstars.

Final Thoughts: What Will It Take to Win the World Series?

MIAMI, FL – SEPTEMBER 19: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning to become the first player in Major League Baseball history to reach 50 Home Runs and 50 Stolen bases in a single season during the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on Thursday, September 19, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Kelly Gavin/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Playing sound baseball will be the key to victory for both of these teams. On this stage, every mistake is magnified. In a matchup such as this, where each team can score in bunches in the blink of an eye, capitalizing on errors will be of the utmost importance.

For the Dodgers, all eyes will be on Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman – and rightfully so. But whether or not they can claim another World Series title could hinge on the performance of their pitching staff and the production of their offensive supporting cast.

This is the product that fans of the game clamor to see. We get to witness the biggest names go at it on the biggest stage, and it will be a matchup worth watching for every single pitch. Regardless of what your rooting interest may be, we are all in store for some incredible baseball in the coming days.