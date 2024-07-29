Will the Blue Jays Trade Their Best Piece in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?

By far the biggest question the Toronto Blue Jays face at this year’s trade deadline is whether they’ll move on from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. or not.

The Jays now have just a tick over 24 hours to make a decision that would alter the trajectory of their franchise. Front office officials have expressed a desire to contend for a postseason berth one more time with the Guerrero-Bo Bichette core, but so far, it’s not looking like that’s going to happen.

Yimi Garcia, Danny Jansen and Nate Pearson highlight the outbound Blue Jays so far, with none of them receiving big enough names in return to write home about. Guerrero, on the other hand, would absolutely bring in a haul. The question again is whether Toronto would ever even consider it.

It sounds like the answer is yes, they’ll consider it, but only if the offer presented to them knocks their socks off. It’s not impossible.