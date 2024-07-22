Ben Rice Has Been the Perfect First Base Fill-in for the Yankees

Anthony Rizzo Has Played Himself Off the Yankees

Rizzo first came over to the Bronx in 2021 as a mid-season trade acquisition. At the time, he was a rental piece, but he turned a strong 49-game showing into a two-year contract in free agency. He exercised an opt-out after the first year and eventually returned to the Yankees on another two-year contract.

Last year, Rizzo made it into just 99 games in what was a weird year for him. He was hitting .304 with 11 home runs on May 28 when he collided with Fernando Tatis Jr. during a pickoff attempt. In 46 games after that incident, Rizzo hit just .172 with one home run. His season officially ended on August 3.

In 70 games this year, Rizzo hit eight home runs with 28 RBI prior to the collision with Bernardino. He was hitting just .223 with a .630 OPS and 77 OPS+, all of which are well off the mark of where he usually is on offense.

His contract has a $17 million club option for next year with a $6 million buyout. Based off of the production the Yankees have gotten out of him over the past year-plus, it feels like Rizzo is not going to be back beyond this year. In fact, he’s on pace to return to the Yankees sometime in mid-August, but Rice’s emergence might lead to him not even making it to the end of the season on the active roster.

Ben Rice Is Stealing Anthony Rizzo’s Job

Okay, that might be a bit dramatic, but the young gun has looked sharp so far. Rice, the No. 12 Yankees prospect per Just Baseball’s Aram Leighton (and MLB Pipeline), has six home runs and 19 RBI through 27 games. He’s sporting a cool .767 OPS and 112 OPS+ (12% above league-average) while walking at a 13% clip.

Since his debut, Rice is second in the league in home runs amongst qualifying AL first basemen and is also third in RBI, two behind second-place Josh Naylor. His BB% tops the charts, too, but that’s hardly a surprise given the patience he’s always shown at the plate as a pro.