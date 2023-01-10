Underrated Prospects Who Could Make A Major League Impact in 2023

Though the prospect shine may have faded a bit on Pedro Leon, there is no denying the talent that he still possesses.

That sound you hear is @astros' No. 4 prospect Pedro Leon walloping his 17th roundtripper of the year for the @SLSpaceCowboys: pic.twitter.com/frhul6ArSx — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 16, 2022

One look at his stats since being signed by the Astros in 2021 will have you questioning whether I know what I am talking about. Hey, I’m not saying he is going to be the next Mike Trout. What I am saying is that someone with the ability to play elite defense in center field, and have the raw power that he does, can certainly provide a boost to the bench of a team ready to repeat as World Series champions.

In order to get a real opportunity, Leon will need to show that he can be a little more selective at the plate and cut down the 30% K% he has had almost every season in the minors. A swing adjustment to improve the near-40% GB% from 2022 will be enough for him to get a chance to showcase his skill set for the Astros in 2023.

Zack Gelof – 3B/2B – Oakland Athletics

Even though he only has 132 games of professional baseball under his belt, I am expecting Zack Gelof to get every opportunity to show off his abilities at the Major League level this season.

The 2021 draftee is in an organization that is looking to build toward the future. With that, they will need to see what they have in their young players that are currently on the fringe of making their 26-man roster.

Zack Gelof clobbers one.



The @Athletics' No. 3 prospect (MLB No. 94) has three homers in the @MLBazFallLeague. pic.twitter.com/EgbZJSYESo — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 8, 2022

An ample amount of playing time should be in the cards for Gelof in Oakland this year. With many starting spots up for grabs in Oakland, combined with his positional flexibility, there is a great chance that the polished Gelof could debut in the earlier part of the season. Prior to the injury he sustained last season, Gelof was climbing the prospect ranks as well as the minor league ranks. Some have even compared his skill set to that of Ian Kinsler.