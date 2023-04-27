Jorge López Has Found His Home in a Set-Up Role

López has appeared in 11 games so far this season and pitched a total of 10.2 innings. In those appearances, he has allowed three hits and zero walks. The only run that has scored against him was an automatic runner in extra innings. He has given up zero earned runs this season. Opposing players are hitting just .083/.083/.111 against Lopez, and only once has he given up an extra-base hit.

We have all seen flashes of the player that Jorge López can be. As I said, López was one of the best closers in baseball last season. It is no secret that he can be special, but I don’t know if anyone was thinking he could be this special. So where is this coming from?

If you dive into the stats from last season and the beginning of this season, there are some interesting trends. When López left Baltimore, he was walking just over three batters per nine innings and striking out just over ten per nine. When he went to Minnesota, the walks went up to almost 6 BB/9 and the strikeouts fell to right around 7 K/9. He just wasn’t able to get outs the way he had in Baltimore. Lopez would get hit harder and more often after the trade as well.

This year, Lopez has leaned into that contact and tweaked his approach on the mound just a little. His sinker has gone from a pitch that he threw half the time to a pitch that he now throws a third of the time. In turn, he has upped his slider usage from 10.7% to 26.7%. He is sacrificing swings and misses in exchange for swings resulting in weak contact.

By committing to throwing his slider more, López has made his sinker a much more effective pitch. With an average exit velocity of just 85 MPH and a launch angle of negative six degrees, the sinker is incredible. Players who swing at it are driving it straight into the ground.

Moreover, López can still get swings and misses when he needs them. To induce a whiff, he throws his curveball, which currently has a whiff rate of over 40%.