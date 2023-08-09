The Minnesota Twins Mailed in the Trade Deadline

We are now about a week past the 2023 MLB trade deadline. As more time passes, the Minnesota Twins decision to not do anything becomes more and more frustrating.

While some teams committed to competing and went all in at the deadline the Twins did nothing. While others brought in great returns for selling off rentals, the Twins sat by and did nothing. Not a single move was made by the Twins at the trade deadline besides swapping struggling relievers with the Marlins.

There was an argument for the Twins to sell at the deadline, there was also an argument for them to buy. The worst possible thing that this team could have done was noting, but that is exactly what they did.

2022 Trade Deadline

One rationale for why the Twins did nothing at the trade deadline is that the front office was scared. Scared because they bought at last years deadline and ended up with a couple of duds while the teams they traded with made out like bandits.