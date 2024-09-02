Top Names Carving Out Big Roles for Themselves Come 2025

Major League Baseball has had no shortage of storylines to follow during the 2024 season.

Aaron Judge is pursuing his second 60 home run season, Elly De La Cruz became the fifth player in MLB history to achieve a 20 HR/60 SB season and Shohei Ohtani is within reach of the first 50 HR/50 RBI season as he also looks to become the first designated hitter to take home an MVP.

But amongst all the big headlines and grand storylines, several names have performed admirably under the radar this season and look poised to make bigger names for themselves come 2025.

From players excelling in the second half of the season in an attempt to play more of an everyday role in the future, to players who already have that everyday role and could be on the cusp of stardom, there are several cases of players carving out bigger roles for themselves next season.