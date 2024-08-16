Miami Marlins Top 15 Prospects For 2024

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 30/35 40/50 50/55 40/40 55/55 45

After a couple frustrating seasons to start his pro career (so it goes with high school catchers), Mack broke out in a big way in 2024, launching 21 home runs through roughly 100 games in the Double-A Southern League that has been more pitcher friendly than any in the Minor Leagues. With the hit tool likely to be below average, the power development has been huge for Mack’s case of still having starting catcher upside. His defense is comfortably above average, receiving well with a plus arm that has resulted in a CS% of 38% in 2024.

Still just 21 years old for the entirety of the 2024 season, the the Marlins are as eager to see Mack work on the finer things such as pitch calling and preparation, which they believe could be the final pieces of the puzzle for him to be a starting catcher. Regardless, his ability behind the dish and thump should make him a quality back up option at least.

14. Connor Norby – 2B – (Triple-A)

Height/Weight: 5’10″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (41), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2024

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 45/45 50/50 50/50 55/55 45/45 45

Norby has raked at every stop dating back to his days at ECU, consistently out-slugging his exit velocities thanks to a consistent ability to elevate to all fields and backspin the baseball. The contact rates are lower than desired for an out-slug the exit velocities type of player creating some concern as to how Norby’s strong Minor League production may translate to the highest level. He mashes left-handed pitching consistently, hitting over .300 with an OPS north of .900 since the beginning of the 2023 season. He’s average-at-best at second base, but now seeing some action at third base and left field, Norby looks like he could be a short platoon bench piece who can move around the diamond a little bit.

15. Jakob Marsee – OF – (Double-A)

Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 6th Round (180), 2022 (SDP) | ETA: 2026

HIT Plate Disc. GAME POWER RUN FIELD FV 40/45 60/60 40/40 55/55 60/60 45

After a breakout 2023 campaign where Marsee enjoyed a power breakout and walked more than he struck out at mostly High-A and a little Double-A, the Padres sent him to the Arizona Fall League where he won the league’s MVP. He struggled out of the gate at Double-A for the Padres before getting moved in part of the Luis Arraez return in May. The hitting-nightmare that has become the Southern League didn’t help Marsee, where his struggles continued, though he has picked it up some in the second half.

Marsee’s plate discipline is easily plus, with an impressive feel for the strike zone and ability to recognize spin. Even in his down season, he is walking 16% of the time. He elevates consistently, helping him tap into fringy power and he is a plus defender in centerfield. Marsee loves to run, swiping 104 bags on 120 tries in his 264 professional games at the time this report is being written. There’s too much inconsistency in terms of quality of contact at this point, giving Marsee more of a fourth outfield projection. If he can find more of what he had going offensively in 2023, there’s still a chance for a second-division regular.

Other Names to Watch

Keyner Benitez – LHP – (Low-A): Part of the Marlins’ 2023 International Free Agent class last January, Benitez is already a Jupiter Hammerhead despite just turning 18 years old in late May. Benitez’s fastball hangs out in the 92-93 range with both a four-seam and two-seam shape, and his diving changeup is his go-to secondary pitch. Between the Complex and Low-A this season, Benitez has thrown to a 2.73 ERA in 56.0 IP, limiting opponents to a .196 BAA.

Jacob Berry – OF/1B – (Double-A): The former sixth overall pick of the Marlins back in 2022 has struggled to find any sustainable footing in his professional career, slashing .237/.300/.371 (.671 OPS) in 239 minor league games. However, the last few months have offered the closest thing we’ve seen to it; after hitting .173 in April and .138 in May with Double-A Pensacola, Berry is slashing .306/.378/.466 (.844 OPS) in 52 games since June 1. Berry offers minimal defensive value, but is getting consistent looks in right field. Just when the big league dreams started to feel truly fleeting, the former first rounder has offered enough to hold on some hope.

Jay Beshears – 3B/SS – (High-A): One of the pieces in the Tanner Scott deal at this month’s deadline, Beshears hit his way out of Low-A in six weeks to begin the season before hitting a snag with High-A Fort Wayne prior to the trade. A sixth round pick out of Duke last year, Beshears hasn’t tapped into the sporadic power that his college numbers would’ve hinted at, but his bat-to-ball skills and ability to play both short and third could forecast a utility role for the 22-year-old.

Luis Cova – OF – (Complex): Putting pen-to-paper for $1.4 million this past January, Cova became the most coveted IFA signing that the Marlins have agreed to terms with since Yiddi Cappe and Victor Victor Mesa in recent memory. Cova won’t turn 18 years old until next February, but he’s already showcasing game-wrecking speed in the DSL, swiping 35 bases in 41 attempts through his first 52 games. The outfielder is also showcasing patience and good bat-to-ball ability despite minimal power, running just a 10% strikeout rate. He’s incredibly far off, but Cova’s passing his first test in pro ball.

Dax Fulton – LHP – (Double-A): Injuries have been the bugaboo for Fulton, who has been sidelined with elbow surgeries twice already in his short professional career. After being selected while on the mend form Tommy John surgery in 2020, Fulton required another reconstruction last season, and he will not pitch in 2024. However, Fulton is still just 22 years old, and at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds creates great depth on a hard curveball to pair with his mid-90s fastball. Fulton looked the part of the big league starter before the injury; now all we can do is wait and see if he can recapture that.

Aiden May – RHP – (Complex): May bounced from Junior College to two Division I schools over the course of his college career, culminating in becoming the 70th overall pick out of Oregon State last month. May has an everyman build on the mound at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, but a plus slider works off of a mid-90s fastball to be a true out pitch. May has yet to make his professional debut, but his productive numbers for the Beavers this spring could hint at a depth starter down the line.

Nathan Martorella – 1B/OF – (Double-A): Acquired in the Luis Arraez deal earlier this season, the former fifth round pick out of Cal Berkeley hasn’t quite tapped into the power that we saw a year ago. In 100 Double-A games this season, Martorella is slashing .225/.302/.335, but he’s running a K-Rate below 20% and handling both first base and left field defensively. An important caveat: offense in the Southern League is down entirely, with the league average OPS sitting at .667. Assuming Martorella can recapture his 2023 form, he could be a more-than-serviceable big league bat.

Karson Milbrandt – RHP – (High-A): The 20-year-old Milbrandt was an overslot selection out of high school in Missouri in the third round back in 2022. Milbrandt is truly a spin machine, running a high-carry fastball to the top of the zone and spinning a tumbling curveball to the bottom when he’s on. The problem for Milbrandt has been consistency in the strike zone this year, walking 53 batters in 83.1 IP with High-A Beloit in 2024. If he can get the walks in check, the athletic Milbrandt can ride that sub-.230 BAA to the upper levels and beyond.

Gage Miller – 2B/3B – (High-A): The Marlins’ third round pick in last month’s MLB Draft, Miller blossomed into one of the better hitters in the SEC this spring, posting an 1.176 OPS and K’ing at just a 9% clip while blasting 18 home runs. Miller’s pro career has gotten off to a nice start, hitting .313 and striking out just four times in his first 41 plate appearances. He’ll play both second and third base, offering the makings of an uber-safe bat that can run into one here and there.

Graham Pauley – UTIL – (Double-A): When the Padres selected Pauley in the 13th round out of Duke in 2022, it would’ve been hard to believe that he’d be boarding a flight to Korea to play the Dodgers in February of 2024. Pauley was initially overmatched at the Major League level, going 4-for-32 with 15 strikeouts, but Padres general manager AJ Preller is notorious for throwing players into the deep end far before they’re ready to handle it. He came back to Miami in the Tanner Scott deal after logging a .732 OPS in 70 games with Triple-A El Paso, and was assigned to Double-A Pensacola to begin his Marlins tenure. Pauley blends a strong feel to hit with 20-homer upside and ample defensive versatility; it’s really all about getting his progression back on track after it was stunted in San Diego.

Jun-Seok Shim – RHP – (Complex): Acquired for Bryan De La Cruz at the 2024 trade deadline, Shim has flashed some of the most video game-esque stuff in the minor leagues. The problem is, he’s only flashed it for 8.0 innings since being signed in January of 2023. His fastball can touch 100 MPH and his multiple breaking ball shapes are both plus, making for a starter’s arsenal. 2025 will be a major test for Shim and his mended shoulder.