Miami Marlins Top 15 Prospects For 2024
Behind as effective of a fire-sale as we've seen in some time, the Marlins have a bolstered farm system with eyes on the future.
No farm system has improved more dramatically over the last year than the Miami Marlins. Of course, that required parting with a considerable number of big leaguers leading into August’s trade deadline. Six of the team’s top 10 prospects were acquired after Opening Day, including their four best position player prospects.
The breakouts of catcher Joe Mack and super-utility man Javier Sanoja has helped bolster the system further while the ascension of Thomas White, who has become one of the more exciting left-handed pitching prospects in baseball, gives them some high-end upside. A system where projectable bats at premium positions was almost nonexistent just a year ago now has a handful of exciting pieces at integral spots.
1. Thomas White – LHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round-A (35), 2023 (MIA) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|60/60
|50/55
|60/60
|40/50
|55
The top southpaw in the 2023 class, White already has an impressive feel for a strong three pitch mix. He’s a candidate to climb quickly.
Arsenal
Towering at a lanky 6-foot-5, White already has a good feel for his body and mechanics, a rarity for pitchers of his profile. The one thing that can throw off his command a bit at times is his long arm action, but his arm path also plays into the deception he creates, hiding the ball behind him before working down on the mound. The result is a fastball that can spring onto hitters more quickly than others at the same velocity despite just average extension.
His fastball sits in the mid 90s, touching 98 mph and flashing decent carry. While that is already plenty of velocity, his projectable frame and relatively low-effort delivery make him a candidate to see an uptick as he matures. Regardless, it’s already a plus heater.
Both White’s curveball and changeup are already above average with the latter looking like a plus pitch in the early stages of his pro career. The sweeping curveball sits in the low 80s with two plane break and roughly 14 inches of horizontal break. It is a big whiff pitch left on left but he has the tendency to leave it up at times, especially to righties. That said, it is still a great third option to opposite-handed hitters, especially when he buries it towards their back leg.
White’s preferred weapon to righties is his mid 80s changeup, which mirrors his fastball well thanks to his ability to maintain his arm speed and unique arm action. Averaging around 15 inches of horizontal movement, the plus pitch fades under barrels.
Outlook
Though he was the 35th overall selection in the 2023 draft, his $4.1 million signing bonus was top 20 pick value and good for the fourth highest payday among arms in the class trailing only: Paul Skenes, Rhett Lowder, Chase Dollander and his teammate Noble Meyer.
Already flashing three above average or better offerings as a teenage southpaw, White pitched his way out of Low-A Jupiter after just eight impressive starts to begin the 2024 season. While there’s probably a little more to dream on stuff wise, it’s pretty easy to envision a potential middle-rotation arm, assuming White’s command continues to progress nicely.
2. Agustin Ramirez – C – Triple-A
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $400K, 2019 (NYY) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/50
|45/50
|50/55
|40/40
|40/40
|50
A bat-first backstop, Ramirez broke out in 2023, climbing three levels while mashing to a 123 wRC+ between Low-A, High-A and Double-A. He torched Double-A pitching through the first half of the 2024 season before headlining the Jazz Chisholm Jr. return to the Marlins.
Offense
Starting crouched with his weight stacked towards his back side, Agustin gathers with a moderate leg kick, slight coil and minimal hand movement. He posts elite exit velocities, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 108 mph, but is still working towards tapping into his big raw power more consistently in games. His flatter swing path results in more ground balls than desired, though it is worth noting that he took a step in the right direction in this regard in the 2024 season, mostly against fastballs, eclipsing last season’s home run total of 18 in just 72 games.
He pulverized fastballs to an OPS north of 1.100 through his first 90 games of the 2024 season, but the dichotomy between his Hard Hit Launch angle on four seamers (18 degrees) vs. all other offerings (3.5 degrees). If he can create more loft in his swing, there’s plus easily power potential for Ramirez. He has improved in the plate discipline department, cutting his chase rate at the upper levels and walking at a decent clip.
Defense/Speed
Defensively, he is somewhat limited in terms of his agility and mobility, but has improved with his technique and blocking behind the dish. While can look a bit mechanical at times, he looks like he can stick at catcher. His arm is above average, he just needs to find more quickness and consistency with his transfer to limit the run game more effectively. Though he is not the fleetest of foot, Ramirez loves to opportunistically swipe bags, grabbing 18 on 20 tries in 2024 before his trade to the Marlins.
Outlook
He’s unlikely to be much more than a fringy defender who is carried by his bat, but there’s enough upside offensively to carve out an everyday catcher role. Easy plus raw power and solid contact rates within the zone make Ramirez’s potential with the bat tantalizing. If he can make a slight adjustment to his swing path, he will not only be more likely to tap into his 30 homer upside, but he will also handle secondary stuff much better as well. Ramirez projects as the Marlins backstop of the future and the Marlins are confident that his strong work ethic and a full offseason will have him potentially ready to handle catching duties at the MLB level as soon as next season.
3. Noble Meyer – RHP – (High-A)
Height/Weight: 6’5″, 200 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 1st Round (10), 2023 (MIA) | ETA: 2026
|FASTBALL
|SlIDER
|Changeup
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/60
|60/70
|40/55
|35/50
|50
A tall right-hander with exciting stuff and advanced command for his profile, Meyer offers all of the upside you want to see from a prep arm with a much better chance to start than most.
Arsenal
Meyer features a projectable three pitch mix that he struggles to consistently feel due to a long arm action. His fastball velocity has fluctuated some as a pro, averaging as high as 95 mph in some starts and as low as 92 mph in others. It mostly averages 92-94 mph, touching 97 MPH. The inconsistency in release likely affects the action on his fastball as it features impressive arm side run at times, that really plays up from his below average release and above average extension. Other times, the fastball flirts more with the dead zone, seeing much of the horizontal run killed.
Meyer’s 82-84 MPH sweeping slider is his best pitch, averaging 2,900 RPMs. It dives away from right-handed hitters, picking up ugly swings and Meyer is comfortable burying it on the back leg of lefties as well. It was the potential to be a plus plus pitch. It is also his most consistent from a strike perspective.
Rounding out Meyer’s arsenal is a changeup that he is still trying to find a feel for. It tends to get firm on him in the upper 80s, but flashes good arm side fade. It should work well off of his fastball when he is able to establish it more consistently and can be an above average third pitch.
Outlook
The consensus top prep arm in the 2023 draft, Meyer already possesses a big league out pitch along with a fastball that has flashed plus. His command has been inconsistent in the early stages of his pro career, but that is to be expected from a 6-foot-5 prep arm with a somewhat unique release. The development of Meyer’s changeup will be something to monitor, but being a Marlins farmhand, he’s in the right organization for that.
With his slender frame and relatively low-effort mechanics, there’s not only hope that Meyer could improve his strike throwing, but also that he can see an uptick in velocity that would have him sitting closer to the mid 90s and raise his ceiling. There’s reliever risk–at which he could throw in high leverage–however time and tools are on his side to potentially blossom into a middle-rotation piece.
4. Dillon Head – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 185 | Bat/Throw: L/L | 1st Round (25), 2023 (SD) | ETA: 2027
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/55
|35/45
|30/40
|70/70
|50/60
|50
Blazing speed with a natural feel to hit, Head has the mold of a table-setting center fielder. He was traded to the Marlins as the headliner in the Luis Arraez return before undergoing season-ending hip surgery.
Offense
In limited looks through his roughly 50 professional games thus far, Head has tinkered with a few slightly different hand loads and setups, all of which relatively simple with a medium-sized leg kick. He looked most comfortable in the beginning of his professional career, where his stance was slightly open and his hands were lower before getting into a rhythmic leg kick that he started much earlier.
He has a pretty good feel for the barrel, though his swing path tends to be too shallow, resulting in more contact on the ground and challenges with harder stuff on the inner half. He has flashed the ability to spray the ball to all fields with some sneaky pull side impact (108 mph max)
It will be difficult to make a confident assessment on Head’s hitting abilities until he returns from injury at the start of the 2025 season, but his combination of superb athleticism and solid feel for the barrel should give him a good chance to be an above average hitter.
Defense/Speed
Head’s elite wheels are evident both in center field and on the base paths. He possesses ridiculous closing speed with good reads already. The jumps could be a bit quicker, but that usually comes with time and reps. He has the ingredients to be a plus defender up the middle. On the base paths, Head has the quickness to be a stolen base machine.
Outlook
Plus plus speed, paired with the potential for above average hit and impactful defense in up the middle make Head a potential everyday centerfielder at the highest level. He has enough impact potential for gap-to-gap power, but even with below average power, Head has the skillset to be a dynamic athlete who accumulates WAR and stolen bases.
5. Jared Serna – SS – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 5’7″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $400K, 2019 (NYY) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|50/55
|50/55
|40/40
|50/50
|45/50
|50
Long viewed as a prototypical contact-oriented second baseman, Serna added strength and worked hard on his defense at shortstop, now looking like he can stick at the position.
Offense
Starting with an open stance with his front foot almost on the edge of the the right-handed batter’s box, Serna gets himself back closed with an early, internally rotating leg kick that he controls impressively and repeats well. Even though he has a good feel for the barrel that allows him to hit the ball to all fields, he still likes to hunt pitches he can yank pull side, where he flashes fringy power. Between his improved ability to drive the ball in the air and leveraging of his advantage counts, Serna is able to tap into more impact than his 5-foot-7 frame may suggest.
Added strength and some tweaks to get the most out of his lower half have helped Serna squeeze out every drop of impact, seeing his average exit velocity jump from 88 mph to 91 mph, a ridiculously high figure for a hitter of his stature who also has not exceeded 110 mph on the high end. A jump in exit velocities paired with an average launch angle that has increased by nearly five degrees has Serna looking like he can potentially provide plenty of doubles and 10-15 home runs.
Defense/Speed
After playing more games at second base than shortstop in 2023, Serna worked hard on his footwork at the six and impressed the Yankees enough to see the vast majority of his reps at shortstop in 2024 and it has been more of the same for Serna since being traded to the Marlins. His range is still fringy, but he compensates with an above average arm, advanced instincts and the ability to get the ball out quick.
He is quite comfortable throwing on the run and from different angles, also reading hops well. He projects as an average defender at shortstop. An average runner, Serna is not the most efficient base stealer and will need to pick his spots better to be a 10-15 bag threat.
Outlook
Serna really altered his outlook for the better in 2024 by adding impact and looking like a viable shortstop. The upside is limited due to his smaller stature and only average wheels, but a hard hit rate north of 40% for a hitter of his archetype is quite impressive and can give him enough slug to be a regular when paired with his above average feel to hit. When the Marlins acquired Serna at the deadline, he became their most realistic internal option at shortstop moving forward.
6. Robby Snelling – LHP – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 210 | Bat/Throw: R/L | 1st Round (39), 2022 (SDP) | ETA: 2025
|FASTBALL
|Curveball
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|50/55
|45/55
|50/60
|50
A top linebacker recruit in high school, Snelling is one of the more athletic pitchers you’ll find. After dominating to a 1.82 ERA across 103.2 IP. His stuff backed up a bit in 2024 and with that his command at points, resulting in a frustrating sophomore year before being traded to the Marlins as the headliner in the Tanner Scott/Bryan Hoeing return.
Arsenal
A good feel for three pitches, Snelling features a fastball, curveball and changeup. Starting with his fastball, Snelling sat more 92-94 mph in 2023, but has been closer to 91-93 mph through most of 2024. The pitch features decent carry, helping it maintain effectiveness in the low 90s paired with his ability to locate it. His rough stretches in 2024 were largely due uncharacteristic bouts with fastball location and given the lack of velocity, it will be imperative for him to hit is spots unless he sees an uptick.
Snelling’s slurvy breaking ball is an above average pitch with two-plane break. He has a great feel for the pitch, landing it for a strike at about a 65% clip. As a result, Snelling is comfortable weaponizing it against both left-handed hitters and right-handed hitters if his changeup isn’t there.
The good news is, the changeup has been there much more for Snelling in 2024, a pitch he focused on leading into the 2024 season. He increased the strike rate on the pitch by more than 10% and with that he has doubled his usage. It has good vertical separation from his fastball with around 12 inches of fade in the mid 80s.
Outlook
An advanced prep arm, Snelling hit the ground running by dominating Low-A and High-A competition. His athleticism helps him repeat his delivery consistently, already boasting solid command for his age with the potential for plus as he appears to be on the other side of his slight blip in that department in 2024.
A premium athlete on the mound, Snelling could grow into a bit more velocity, which could help raise his ceiling to middle-rotation heights, but he’s likely a strong back-end rotation arm who can flash more when he’s nailing his spots.
7. Deyvison De Los Santos – 1B – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $200K, 2019 (ARI) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/40
|30/35
|60/65
|45/45
|40/45
|45+
A big power bat, the Guardians took a chance on De Los Santos in the Rule 5 Draft, but returned him before the season started. He went on to put up some of the most impressive numbers in the Minor Leagues between Double-A and Triple-A before being traded to the Marlins with Andrew Pintar for AJ Puk.
Offense
Starting upright with his hands resting below his shoulder, De Los Santos gathers his weight into his backside while pulling his hands far back over his back knee, tipping the barrel pretty significantly towards the pitcher. While the hand move does make the distance the barrel has to travel a bit longer before getting on plane, he compensates with ridiculously quick wrists/hands, generating plus bat speed.
De Los Santos produces gaudy exit velocities, with a 90th percentile exit velocity of 109 mph that would put him alongside Agustin Ramirez for tops among Marlins prospects. This helps him get away with his higher ground ball rates as more hard hit ground balls sneak through, and when he does get it in the air, it leaves the yard more frequently than most hitters, sustainably posting high HR/FB rates.
Even so, he will likely need to clean his bat path up some to have prolonged success at the big league level as his launch angle against fastballs is negative and it will only become more difficult to both connect consistently and elevate at the highest level. He rarely misses a hanger and can leave the yard to all fields, but the contact rates are below average and the chase rates are quite high, hovering near 40% and north of that against spin. He has the power to hit 30+ homers easily, though there are quite a few factors working against him attaining that.
Defense/Speed
De Los Santos came up as a third baseman, a position he has seen less reps at since reaching Triple-A due to his lack of range and iffy hands. He’s likely a first baseman at the highest level, capable of filling in at the hot corner in a pinch. De Los Santos is a below average runner but is not a complete base clogger.
Outlook
There’s not a lot of precedent of hitters with peripherals like De Los Santos having success at the MLB level, but not many hitters have as much success as he has had at the upper levels in their age 20 season. He will need to really mash to be a regular, which will likely require significant strides in the plate discipline department paired with driving the ball in the air more consistently (he has a negative average launch angle on fastballs). If it all works out, De Los Santos can hit 30 homers easily, but his defensive limitations and lack of free passes can make it hard for teams to have as much patience when he isn’t mashing. See: Franmil Reyes.
8. PJ Morlando – OF – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 195 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (18), 2024 (MIA) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/50
|45/55
|45/55
|55/55
|35/50
|45+
A surprise underslot first round selection by the Marlins, Morlando’s draft stock saw some late helium after making some mechanical adjustments in the box followed by a standout performance at MLB’s Draft Combine.
Offense
Starting with a wide stance and his weight stacked on his back side, Morlando features a no-stride approach, coiling into his back hip and only picking his front heel off of the ground before uncorking impressive rotational power. It may be a difficult move to maintain for Morlando as rhythm can be hard to come by when being so stagnant, however he has impressive hip mobility in the box and controls his body well.
Even without much movement, Morlando generates plenty of violence with his swing, already flashing plus power potential to his pull side. Though he put up solid numbers, it was a somewhat frustrating spring for Morlando who saw nothing to hit in the South Carolina prep ranks, walking 23 consecutive times at one point. The simplicity of his moves and bat speed lend belief that he can develop into an average hitter to supplement his power potential.
Defense/Speed
The biggest knock on Morlando as an amateur was concern that he may not be able to fend off a move to first base. Turning in better run times that he has worked to translate into game’s more, the Marlins plan to give Morlando every opportunity in centerfield and believe he can succeed in a corner if needed. He likely projects as a right fielder.
Outlook
A lumbar stress reaction cut Morlando’s pro debut to just one at bat, however he should be fully healthy for the start of next season. There’s plenty to dream on offensively between the power he has flashed (he won the High School Home Run Derby in 2023) and his mobility in the box. There’s potential for at least average hit and above average power with the hope that he can blossom into a Kerry Carpenter type.
9. Adam Mazur – RHP – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 6’3″, 180 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (53), 2022 (SDP) | ETA: 2024
|FASTBALL
|SLIDER
|CURVEBALL
|CHANGEUP
|COMMAND
|FV
|50/50
|60/60
|50/50
|40/45
|50/55
|45
A strike-thrower with above average stuff, Mazur hit the ground running in pro ball, carving through High-A and Double-A before his inconsistent fastball quality caught up to him in Triple-A and the MLB level.
Arsenal
Mazur possesses a four pitch mix that he commands well, maintaining low walk rates throughout his pro career. His fastball sits 94-96 mph, but lacks consistency shape wise, making it difficult for him to execute it as effectively as he’d like. There’s times where it has more true ride, generating whiff at the top of the zone and others where he gets to the side of it a little bit, resulting in more horizontal run than desired, making it more hittable towards the middle.
His plus slider is his best pitch, with gyro break in the upper 80s. He has a ton of confidence in the pitch, landing it for a strike nearly 70% of the time. The sharp downward action makes it effective against both righties and lefties. Mazur’s third pitch is a low 80s curveball which looks like an average third offering. He does not command it quite as well as his slider. He will also mix in a fringy changeup that can be too firm at 90 mph.
Outlook
Mazur’s fastball performance will be a key to his success and ability to hang onto a late-rotation spot. Velocity is not an issue, consistently sitting in the mid 90s and it has flashed enough life to be effective. In his MLB stint, it tended to flatten out and run over the middle, causing the pitch to get hit hard. His slider is a big league plus pitch and the curveball looks to be a satisfactory third offering. Further development of his changeup would help as the more a pitcher with only one above average or better pitch like Mazur can mix his stuff, the better. He’s an athletic pitcher whose floor is a swingman type, but there’s enough there to hold onto a spot at the back of a rotation with a few tweaks.
10. Victor Mesa Jr. – OF – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’11″, 175 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $1M, 2018 (MIA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|45/45
|40/50
|55/55
|55/60
|45
Average power and a good glove in centerfield give Mesa a decent chance of being a second-division average regular up the middle.
Offense
Starting with a slight bend at his knees and his hands resting shoulder high, Mesa Jr. utilizes a medium sized leg kick along with a hand load that results in a pronounced barrel tip. There’s times where the barrel tip can be out of sync with his lower half, causing the barrel to lag behind a bit which will result in challenges with velocity. In addition to the barrel tip, he counter-rotates more than most hitters, only adding to the distance his body needs to travel to get the barrel into the zone. When everything is in sync, he has flashed average impact to the pull side.
Uniquely, the challenges against velocity impact his hit tool outlook more significantly than breaking balls as he has demonstrated ample swing adjustability and athleticism in the box. He performed well against spin in 2024 with an OPS near .900. The concern is that Mesa ran a contact rate of just 64% against fastballs 93 mph and above.
Another unique aspect of Mesa’s offensive profile is his reverse splits, consistently posting better numbers left on left as a pro. That could be in part due to the fact that the average fastball velocity is a tick slower for left-handed pitchers in the Minor Leagues, shedding even more light on the challenges to turn around velo.
There’s average power potential if Mesa can get his A Swing off more consistently and while he could stand to be somewhat more selective, his plat discipline is decent, recognizing spin pretty well. A back ailment that Mesa played through in the second half caused him to struggle in his final month or so of the season, but he put together impressive stretches for a 22-year-old in Triple-A. He looks like a fringy hitter with average power, but there’s potential for more in both departments if he can improve his ability to turn around velocity.
Defense/Speed
An above average runner, Mesa is a natural in centerfield where he gets great jumps and glides to the ball with smooth routes. His plus arm only helps his already strong case in centerfield, looking like a borderline plus defender up the middle. After finding some success on the base paths in 2023 (16 for 19 on stolen base attempts), Mesa struggled to get much going in that department in Triple-A, swiping just five bags in 80 games.
Outlook
Mesa’s defensive prowess in centerfield and average power potential give him a high probability of at least landing as a fourth outfielder. Still just 23 years old for the entirety of the 2025 season, there’s hope that Mesa can improve enough offensively to be a regular up the middle. That will likely require some mechanical adjustments to avoid such extreme counter-rotation in order to handle velocity. Mesa earns high marks for his makeup and high-energy approach to the game, giving the Marlins brass hope that he can continue to develop, but his glove should make him a big leaguer in some capacity regardless.
11. Carter Johnson – SS/3B – (Low-A)
Height/Weight: 6’2″, 180 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 2nd Round (56), 2024 (MIA) | ETA: 2028
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|35/55
|40/50
|35/50
|50/50
|30/45
|45
The Marlins used their savings from the PJ Morlando selection to shell out $1.2 million overslot in order to pry Johnson away from an Alabama commitment. Drafted as a shortstop, Johnson is a candidate to shift over to third base as he develops. He offers enough offensive upside to carry the offensive demand of such a move and the Marlins are eager to get the 6-foot-2, 180 pound 18-year-old in their weight program with belief that there is plenty of physical projection. He features a sweet swing from the left side, comfortable driving the ball to all fields. It looks like hit-over-power at the moment, but there’s reasonable hope that he can be at least average in both departments.
12. Javier Sanoja – UTIL – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’7″, 160 | Bat/Throw: R/R | IFA: $500K, 2019 (MIA) | ETA: 2025
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|60/65
|50/50
|30/30
|55/55
|55/55
|45
A contact savant, Sanoja swings and misses as rarely as any hitter in the Minor Leagues. His overall contact rate of 91% is the highest in the Marlins organization by a mile, rarely missing within the zone but also spoiling tough pitches consistently with an out-of-zone contact rate of 83%, roughly 30% above average. His 5-foot-7 stature means he’s not going to impact the baseball a ton, however his 85 mph average exit velocity just crosses the threshold of the bottom line for MLB hitters, which is all he really needs. Sanoja has seen action at shortstop, second base and centerfield. He is an above average centerfielder and second baseman while looking more like a fill in at shortstop in a pinch. Sanoja could pick up right where Jon Berti left off for the Marlins.
13. Joe Mack – C – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’1″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 1st Round (31), 2021 (MIA) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|30/35
|40/50
|50/55
|40/40
|55/55
|45
After a couple frustrating seasons to start his pro career (so it goes with high school catchers), Mack broke out in a big way in 2024, launching 21 home runs through roughly 100 games in the Double-A Southern League that has been more pitcher friendly than any in the Minor Leagues. With the hit tool likely to be below average, the power development has been huge for Mack’s case of still having starting catcher upside. His defense is comfortably above average, receiving well with a plus arm that has resulted in a CS% of 38% in 2024.
Still just 21 years old for the entirety of the 2024 season, the the Marlins are as eager to see Mack work on the finer things such as pitch calling and preparation, which they believe could be the final pieces of the puzzle for him to be a starting catcher. Regardless, his ability behind the dish and thump should make him a quality back up option at least.
14. Connor Norby – 2B – (Triple-A)
Height/Weight: 5’10″, 190 | Bat/Throw: R/R | 2nd Round (41), 2020 (BAL) | ETA: 2024
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|45/45
|50/50
|50/50
|55/55
|45/45
|45
Norby has raked at every stop dating back to his days at ECU, consistently out-slugging his exit velocities thanks to a consistent ability to elevate to all fields and backspin the baseball. The contact rates are lower than desired for an out-slug the exit velocities type of player creating some concern as to how Norby’s strong Minor League production may translate to the highest level. He mashes left-handed pitching consistently, hitting over .300 with an OPS north of .900 since the beginning of the 2023 season. He’s average-at-best at second base, but now seeing some action at third base and left field, Norby looks like he could be a short platoon bench piece who can move around the diamond a little bit.
15. Jakob Marsee – OF – (Double-A)
Height/Weight: 6’0″, 210 | Bat/Throw: L/R | 6th Round (180), 2022 (SDP) | ETA: 2026
|HIT
|Plate Disc.
|GAME POWER
|RUN
|FIELD
|FV
|40/45
|60/60
|40/40
|55/55
|60/60
|45
After a breakout 2023 campaign where Marsee enjoyed a power breakout and walked more than he struck out at mostly High-A and a little Double-A, the Padres sent him to the Arizona Fall League where he won the league’s MVP. He struggled out of the gate at Double-A for the Padres before getting moved in part of the Luis Arraez return in May. The hitting-nightmare that has become the Southern League didn’t help Marsee, where his struggles continued, though he has picked it up some in the second half.
Marsee’s plate discipline is easily plus, with an impressive feel for the strike zone and ability to recognize spin. Even in his down season, he is walking 16% of the time. He elevates consistently, helping him tap into fringy power and he is a plus defender in centerfield. Marsee loves to run, swiping 104 bags on 120 tries in his 264 professional games at the time this report is being written. There’s too much inconsistency in terms of quality of contact at this point, giving Marsee more of a fourth outfield projection. If he can find more of what he had going offensively in 2023, there’s still a chance for a second-division regular.
Other Names to Watch
Keyner Benitez – LHP – (Low-A): Part of the Marlins’ 2023 International Free Agent class last January, Benitez is already a Jupiter Hammerhead despite just turning 18 years old in late May. Benitez’s fastball hangs out in the 92-93 range with both a four-seam and two-seam shape, and his diving changeup is his go-to secondary pitch. Between the Complex and Low-A this season, Benitez has thrown to a 2.73 ERA in 56.0 IP, limiting opponents to a .196 BAA.
Jacob Berry – OF/1B – (Double-A): The former sixth overall pick of the Marlins back in 2022 has struggled to find any sustainable footing in his professional career, slashing .237/.300/.371 (.671 OPS) in 239 minor league games. However, the last few months have offered the closest thing we’ve seen to it; after hitting .173 in April and .138 in May with Double-A Pensacola, Berry is slashing .306/.378/.466 (.844 OPS) in 52 games since June 1. Berry offers minimal defensive value, but is getting consistent looks in right field. Just when the big league dreams started to feel truly fleeting, the former first rounder has offered enough to hold on some hope.
Jay Beshears – 3B/SS – (High-A): One of the pieces in the Tanner Scott deal at this month’s deadline, Beshears hit his way out of Low-A in six weeks to begin the season before hitting a snag with High-A Fort Wayne prior to the trade. A sixth round pick out of Duke last year, Beshears hasn’t tapped into the sporadic power that his college numbers would’ve hinted at, but his bat-to-ball skills and ability to play both short and third could forecast a utility role for the 22-year-old.
Luis Cova – OF – (Complex): Putting pen-to-paper for $1.4 million this past January, Cova became the most coveted IFA signing that the Marlins have agreed to terms with since Yiddi Cappe and Victor Victor Mesa in recent memory. Cova won’t turn 18 years old until next February, but he’s already showcasing game-wrecking speed in the DSL, swiping 35 bases in 41 attempts through his first 52 games. The outfielder is also showcasing patience and good bat-to-ball ability despite minimal power, running just a 10% strikeout rate. He’s incredibly far off, but Cova’s passing his first test in pro ball.
Dax Fulton – LHP – (Double-A): Injuries have been the bugaboo for Fulton, who has been sidelined with elbow surgeries twice already in his short professional career. After being selected while on the mend form Tommy John surgery in 2020, Fulton required another reconstruction last season, and he will not pitch in 2024. However, Fulton is still just 22 years old, and at 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds creates great depth on a hard curveball to pair with his mid-90s fastball. Fulton looked the part of the big league starter before the injury; now all we can do is wait and see if he can recapture that.
Aiden May – RHP – (Complex): May bounced from Junior College to two Division I schools over the course of his college career, culminating in becoming the 70th overall pick out of Oregon State last month. May has an everyman build on the mound at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, but a plus slider works off of a mid-90s fastball to be a true out pitch. May has yet to make his professional debut, but his productive numbers for the Beavers this spring could hint at a depth starter down the line.
Nathan Martorella – 1B/OF – (Double-A): Acquired in the Luis Arraez deal earlier this season, the former fifth round pick out of Cal Berkeley hasn’t quite tapped into the power that we saw a year ago. In 100 Double-A games this season, Martorella is slashing .225/.302/.335, but he’s running a K-Rate below 20% and handling both first base and left field defensively. An important caveat: offense in the Southern League is down entirely, with the league average OPS sitting at .667. Assuming Martorella can recapture his 2023 form, he could be a more-than-serviceable big league bat.
Karson Milbrandt – RHP – (High-A): The 20-year-old Milbrandt was an overslot selection out of high school in Missouri in the third round back in 2022. Milbrandt is truly a spin machine, running a high-carry fastball to the top of the zone and spinning a tumbling curveball to the bottom when he’s on. The problem for Milbrandt has been consistency in the strike zone this year, walking 53 batters in 83.1 IP with High-A Beloit in 2024. If he can get the walks in check, the athletic Milbrandt can ride that sub-.230 BAA to the upper levels and beyond.
Gage Miller – 2B/3B – (High-A): The Marlins’ third round pick in last month’s MLB Draft, Miller blossomed into one of the better hitters in the SEC this spring, posting an 1.176 OPS and K’ing at just a 9% clip while blasting 18 home runs. Miller’s pro career has gotten off to a nice start, hitting .313 and striking out just four times in his first 41 plate appearances. He’ll play both second and third base, offering the makings of an uber-safe bat that can run into one here and there.
Graham Pauley – UTIL – (Double-A): When the Padres selected Pauley in the 13th round out of Duke in 2022, it would’ve been hard to believe that he’d be boarding a flight to Korea to play the Dodgers in February of 2024. Pauley was initially overmatched at the Major League level, going 4-for-32 with 15 strikeouts, but Padres general manager AJ Preller is notorious for throwing players into the deep end far before they’re ready to handle it. He came back to Miami in the Tanner Scott deal after logging a .732 OPS in 70 games with Triple-A El Paso, and was assigned to Double-A Pensacola to begin his Marlins tenure. Pauley blends a strong feel to hit with 20-homer upside and ample defensive versatility; it’s really all about getting his progression back on track after it was stunted in San Diego.
Jun-Seok Shim – RHP – (Complex): Acquired for Bryan De La Cruz at the 2024 trade deadline, Shim has flashed some of the most video game-esque stuff in the minor leagues. The problem is, he’s only flashed it for 8.0 innings since being signed in January of 2023. His fastball can touch 100 MPH and his multiple breaking ball shapes are both plus, making for a starter’s arsenal. 2025 will be a major test for Shim and his mended shoulder.