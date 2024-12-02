Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Max Fried

One of the few bright spots for the decimated 2024 Atlanta Braves was their starting pitchers. Whether it was Chris Sale delivering a Cy Young-winning campaign, Reynaldo López delivering a sub-2.00 ERA, or Spencer Schwellenbach looking filthy down the stretch, their rotation was stacked.

More impressive than performance was their durability. Even old man Uncle Charlie Morton gave them 165.1 innings of work, an aspect of the game that often goes unnoticed.

Let’s not forget about that other lefty who has been so reliable for Atlanta in years past. Besides an injury-shortened 2023 season, Max Fried’s best ability has been availability. In today’s pitching health landscape, it’s hard to ask for much more than that.

So, the fact that president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos never offered Fried a contract extension (that we know of) in the past few seasons, is quite a shock. Considering he has produced a career 3.07 ERA, losing Fried could be a hard pill to swallow for many Braves fans.