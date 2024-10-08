Top Free Agents With the Most to Gain in October

The 2024 MLB Playoffs are well under way and boy have they been exciting. We’re only a few games into the Division Series and each side has been about as drama-filled as possible.

Every player on every roster that expects to play in 2025 has a lot riding on their shoulders in the playoffs. Performing at the highest level of your career is a must if you’re going to be any help to your team’s push to the promised land.

Players who are undoubtedly feeling the most pressure are pending free agents. Showing up when the lights are the brightest is paramount to getting additional money added on to your upcoming contract. This applies to a slew of players who are currently playing in the playoffs.

For some, coming through in the clutch in these games is a matter of making or breaking your upcoming contract. To other pending free agents, you could go 0-for-the entire postseason and still be sitting pretty when it comes to payday.