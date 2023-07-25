Top Five Landing Spots for Jeimer Candelario

Not including Shohei Ohtani, a trade candidate in a class of his own, Jeimer Candelario might be the best position player dealt before the August 1 deadline.

Candelario had a down year in 2022, prompting the Tigers to non-tender him after the season. Washington signed him to a one-year, $5 million contract over the winter, and the 29-year-old third baseman has bounced back in a big way. He is slashing .257/.335/.486, with 16 home runs and an .821 OPS. Those are the kind of numbers that would improve almost any lineup in baseball.

Candelario suffered a bone bruise in his right thumb earlier this month – briefly raising questions about his trade stock – but he has since proven the injury is nothing to worry about. He has three home runs and a .916 OPS over his last seven games.

There is no clear favorite to land Candelario, but I imagine he’ll be suiting up for one of these teams by 6:00 pm on deadline day.