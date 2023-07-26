Top Five Landing Spots for Blake Snell

Blake Snell is one of MLB’s greatest oddballs. He loves gaming in his spare time, being a fish tank enthusiast, reacting to real-life trades, and — in complete relatability — he has a sense of confusion as to what the hell wRC+ is.

Snell has the energy and demeanor akin to a bag of Doritos riding an electric scooter but in the best way possible. One might even say he’s a cousin of Tim Lincecum based on vibes alone, but he’s also got the pitching to match, too.

So far in 2023, he’s rocking a 2.67 ERA (currently the best of ANY qualified starting pitcher), a 31.6% K%, and a 2.2 fWAR. He started the year off slow, as per tradition, but he has bounced back in a major way over the last two months or so. Over his last 11 starts, Snell has gone supernova to the tune of a 0.71 ERA and 37.8% strikeout rate, all of which the MLB All-Star voting conglomerate felt wasn’t impressive enough, apparently.

Considering the hot streak, though, it’s no wonder Snell has plenty of teams salivating at the prospect of acquiring him at this year’s deadline. Despite being a rental, the man is simply en fuego to the maximum Fahrenheit. He’s on such a roll, in fact, that he’s been arguably about as dominant as he was during his Cy Young-winning 2018 campaign.