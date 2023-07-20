Cincinnati Reds Trade Deadline Guide

The Reds winning streak is over, but their recent struggles do not mean the end of this magical season. Predicted by many to lose around 100 games, the Reds currently sit in second place in the NL Central and well within striking distance of the Brewers.

We all know about the rookies who have carried this team. Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Elly De La Cruz, Andrew Abbott, Brandon Williamson, and Will Benson have helped the Reds reach heights even the most optimistic fan would not imagine. However, this team still needs help.

The deadline is panning out to be a strange one. With so few clear cut sellers, you have to wonder how many fringe teams try to buy and sell and how many just cave and sell. The Ohtani and Soto situations might force teams to wait until the last minute before moving assets in hopes that they could be in the mix for one of the big names.

For the Reds, I think some fans might be underwhelmed. I truly do not think they will trade any of their top prospects, or major league starters, for a shot this season. The offseason might be a different story, but I am leaning towards improvement on the edges of the roster or capitalizing on certain roles that cost less in terms of prospect capital.