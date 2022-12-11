Top 10 MVP Snubs in MLB History

I’ll preface the article with this. It’s hard to judge the writers who voted on the American and National League MVP before they even knew what statistics like WAR were. Our game has progressed so quickly that I can tell you what an outfielder’s jump efficiency is. We, as fans, have access to so much more information than even 10 years ago. Heck, Statcast was developed in 2015.

Does that mean we’ll give them a pass? Of course not! As baseball fans, we are cynical, looking for new arguments to get upset about.

I have some rules before we get underway. This won’t be an article where you find the most significant discrepancy in WAR between players gunning for an MVP. That’s too easy of an exercise and implies that WAR is a stat that perfectly illustrates a player’s value on the field. News flash, it’s not. No statistic is perfect, so we’ll look at the whole picture.

Another rule is team success matters. I don’t think it should matter in an MVP race, but this isn’t about me. I don’t think it’s fair to change an essential rule in voting due to my personal opinion. The voters value the team’s success heavily when voting, and I don’t think we should take that away from them. If we did, it would change these races completely. If a player makes this once, that’s it. I want to spread the love to highlight more MVP snubs than focusing on one player. Barry Bonds, Willie Mays, and Alex Rodriguez deserved plenty more MVPs, but this isn’t an article about them alone.