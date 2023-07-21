Top 10 MLB Players Who Could Get Traded at the Deadline

The MLB Trade Deadline is less than two weeks away, putting the pressure on every team in baseball to win now and prove they are contenders. Inevitably there will be teams that lose, who decide that 2023 is not their year and great players could be on the move.

Obviously the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes is a story one to itself, but there are a lot of other really good players who could hit the market. In the National League in particular, you have three playoff teams from last year who have all nearly fallen out of the race, as the New York Mets, San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals have been major disappointments.

These teams could sell, putting players on the market we never would have dreamed of on Opening Day. Who are the best 10 players who could be dealt at this year’s deadline? Read below to find out.

Honorable Mentions: Juan Soto, All the Cardinals, Jeimer Candalerio and Lucas Giolito

Our list of honorable mentions includes two guys who will definitely great traded, one who maybe should and a team that could be a live wire at this deadline.