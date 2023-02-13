Three Young Starting Pitchers That Need Extensions

He’s proven to not only be consistently healthy but simply one of the best left-handed pitchers in baseball. The Dodgers will always have a farm system deep enough to replace talent, but I don’t think they should let his guy walk. We all know they have the money and while their focus may be on Shohei Ohtani, I still think they should lock in Urías before it’s too late.

Logan Webb

The Giants missed out big time this past offseason as they were close to acquiring both Carlos Correa and Aaron Judge, but didn’t end up with either. While they signed numerous veterans with the excess money they had, they find themselves with a lot of future money available as they have very few long-term cornerstones on their current roster. Logan Webb should become one of those cornerstones soon than rather though.

Webb has grown immensely since his rough first taste of MLB action in the shortened 2020 year. His metrics across the board that season were terrible as he was near the top of the league in walks allowed and runs allowed, while generating very minimal chases or strikeouts.

However, he was given a full-time starting job regardless and really began to settle in during the second half of that season. Webb developed into an elite pitcher with increased command, chase rates, and keeping the ball on the ground. He’s been right around a 3.00 ERA pitcher for the last two seasons and while he was better in 2021, he proved to be durable this past year.

Webb agreed to a $4.6 million deal to avoid arbitration with the Giants this January. It’s a huge increase from his previous salary, but the number should only continue to increase with two more years of arbitration ahead of him. Given the two years remaining, it would make a lot of sense for the Giants to lock him up to a team-friendly deal while he has years of control remaining.

Webb’s current market value is projected at $22.7 million but the Giants could easily sign him to a deal worth a much lower AAV given the remaining years of arbitration. Furthermore, Webb only has two years of established quality pitching and the regression of his advanced metrics last season makes it even more logical for him to maximize his two arbitration years and lock in a long-term deal. If he can secure around $10 million each for the next two seasons, with an increase when he’s set to hit free agency, this would make a lot of sense for both sides.