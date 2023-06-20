Three MLB Teams Due to Get Hot Real Soon

I still believe these teams are capable of making the playoffs and potentially even making a serious run in some cases. We’ve seen plenty of teams take average or below-average starts to the year and turn that into playoff runs in recent history. These teams could be the next ones.

San Diego Padres

We’ve been saying, “when is it gonna click”, all year with the Padres. I think now is finally the time.

San Diego currently has a .714 team OPS, which is tied for 19th in the league with Miami right now. However, they’re at a .755 mark over the past month and have the fifth-best mark at .809 in the last 15 days. The offense is starting to click.

The top of this order was expected to be the best in the league and while it has definitely disappointed to this point, it’s coming together. Manny Machado is beginning to look much more like himself in recent games and Fernando Tatis Jr. looks better as time goes on and he’s quietly hitting for a lot of power. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has continued to be a star.

Man, this Manny guy might be back!!!



The Padres offense is starting to come into form… pic.twitter.com/KrgiFb4Yho — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 16, 2023

They’ve gotten back on track in multiple ways as it’s not just one facet skewing their improving team numbers. Their slugging percentage and on-base percentage are also both ranked fifth in the past 15 days which aligns equally with their OPS rank. They’ve increased their walk rates while adding more doubles and home runs than they were early in the season.

Furthermore, the discipline in this lineup has improved drastically. They rank in the middle of the pack in terms of strikeouts on the season but have struck out at the second-lowest rate in the last 15 days. The lineup is still thin and we know they’re planning to add at the deadline, but it’s much better than it was early in the year and that should translate to wins soon enough.