Three Franchises Are Seeking to End World Series Droughts

The best way to classify fans as “long-suffering” these days: if you saw your team win a World Series in HD, please save your breath.

Of the eight teams still playing in the 2022 postseason, there’s the defending champion, the 2020 winner, the winner from five years ago, the Phillies (whose title, wait isn’t able to obtain a learner’s permit), and the Yankees (who won their 27th title in ’09 so it’s about time they give others a chance to catch up).

And then there are the three looking break spells that have lasted decades. For two specifically—it’s lasted the entire lifespan of the franchise.

Cleveland Guardians

Anybody who witnessed Cleveland’s last professional baseball title also lived through a universe without color television. Under its previous team name, Lou Boudreau’s club captured the 1948 World Series over the Boston Braves.