25 Years Ago, David Wells Was Miraculously Perfect

When he entered Yankee Stadium on the morning of May 17, 1998, Wells was feeling less than perfect. A few hours later, he achieved the greatest single-game feat any pitcher can have — something only 14 others in MLB history at the time had accomplished.

But he had the afterparty before the occasion.

David Wells allegedly spent the evening before his afternoon start against the Minnesota Twins attending a Saturday Night Live gathering that lasted well into the following day.

This kind of lifestyle choice was nothing unusual for the left-hander, who flaunted conventional wisdom and never met the stereotypical criteria of a polished ballplayer.