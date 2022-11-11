HBO’s “Say Hey, Willie Mays” Details His Surprisingly Complex Legacy

From the beginning, “Say Hey, Willie Mays!” lays the groundwork as to why Willie Mays could very well be considered as the greatest baseball player to ever play the game. At the same time, the film makes it clear that Mays never set out for that title. He was just a kid from the south, predominantly raised by his aunts, looking to carve out a career in baseball.

The more important narrative tackled by director Nelson George is a battle that most baseball fans who are too young to have seen Mays play probably have little knowledge of him fighting.

Growing up in the Jim Crow South in the 1940’s and breaking into Major League Baseball four years after Jackie Robinson broke the color barrier, it’s unfortunately no surprise that Mays dealt with racism through much of his baseball career.

While Mays kept to himself and steered clear of controversy on the field, in the clubhouse and in the real world, some–including Jackie Robinson–criticized his reluctance to speak out on civil rights. The film provides first-hand accounts from Hall of Fame teammates Juan Marichal and Orlando Cepeda, and even Reggie Jackson, as they detail the numerous times Mays made them feel protected.