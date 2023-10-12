The MLB Playoff Format Discourse is (Mostly) Dumb

They say baseball is America’s national pastime, which is kind of true. But in reality, the whole truth is that baseball rules discussions are America’s true pastime.

The human race could go full Star Trek — achieving warp drive capabilities and foster relationships with species across the galaxy — and we’d still be arguing about if someone’s xSLG was inflated by some behind-the-scenes chicanery. That’s just where we’re at these days.

The latest to fall on this umbrella has to do with MLB’s playoff format. Mainly, the best regular season teams are getting their tushies spanked, in part due to seeding and in part due to the week off being perceived as a negative.

One of the main catalysts for this was an Athletic article by Ken Rosenthal that touched on these concerns, and thus sending us rocketing off into the boiling sun of miserable discourses.