Michael Brantley: An Underrated Yet Unrealized MLB Career

Sure, he was never the best player at his position, nor did he have a larger-than-life presence wherever he went. Rather, he was a respected teammate and a fierce competitor who possessed a sweet left-handed stroke. And those qualities, one could argue, are just as important to have.

Reaching his peak in Cleveland

While you may recall Brantley’s recent (and successful) stint as a Houston Astro, the now 36-year-old’s career took off with with the Cleveland Guardians (then the Indians).

Acquired by Cleveland as a Player to Be Named Later (PTBNL) in the July 2008 CC Sabathia trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, Brantley ascended quickly to the big league level. He made his debut with the Indians in 2009 as an injury replacement for starting outfielder Grady Sizemore.

Though it took a couple of seasons for Brantley to establish himself as a regular at the big league level, he finally broke through in 2011 with his first positive season by Wins Above Replacement (WAR). That year, he had a 1.3 fWAR across 496 plate appearances.

His steady rise towards becoming an offensive force continued into 2012 and 2013, with respective fWAR totals of 2.6 and 1.9 before truly breaking out in 2014.

That season, Brantley played in a career-high 156 games, finishing with a robust 6.5 fWAR and 151 wRC+ while slugging 20 home runs. Sure enough, he was decorated that season, honored with the first of five career All-Star Game selections, his only Silver Slugger and finishing in the top three in AL MVP voting.