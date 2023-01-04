The Best Bargain Contracts in Major League Baseball

Newly acquired international star pitcher Kodai Senga of the New York Mets, who has never thrown one pitch in the MLB, will earn more in 2023 than Jose Ramirez. Ramirez signed a seven-year $141 million deal that will keep him on the Guardians through the 2028 season where he will turn 35.

The Guardians currently have the 25th-highest team payroll in all of baseball and Ramirez won’t even make the most on the team in 2023. While the Guardians will have to pay him more money each year of his contract, the most they will ever have to pay him is $25 million in 2028. This number is well worth it for one of the best hitters in all of baseball. As it stands right now $25 million in 2028 would only make him the second-highest paid at his position and tied for 15th in all of baseball.

1. Yordan Alvarez

Yordan Alavarez has the best contract in all of baseball from a team perspective. Alvarez is undoubtedly a top-three hitter in MLB and despite being pretty bad in the field, his value is still sky high, especially considering more often than not he is the DH for the Astros.

Alvarez has been dominant at the plate from the very start of his career in 2019, when he won Rookie of the Year after slashing .313/.412/.655, with 27 home runs as just a 22-year-old. Last season was his best season where he earned his first Silver Slugger, was an All-Star and finished third in MVP voting.

It is very safe to say that Alvarez is a generational talent, which is why it is shocking that in 2023 he will only earn $7.8 million, just the ninth-highest on the Astros. He recently signed a six-year, $115 million deal that will keep him in Houston through 2028 when he turns 31. In 2028, the Astros will have to pay him $26.8 million, which is just the 13th-highest in baseball. This is very low considering his top end production. Now let’s look at our top three pitching contracts:

Top Three Bargain Pitchers in Baseball

3. Luis Castillo

For the first five years of his career Luis Castillo had been an average pitcher on an awful Cincinnati Reds team. However, this past season he took the league by storm posting a 3.07 FIP (14th in all of baseball), 10.0 K/9 (11th in all of baseball), 6.8% barrel rate (19th in all of baseball), and a 3.7 fWAR (19th in all of baseball).