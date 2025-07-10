Ryan Pepiot Is Proving the Rays Targeted the Right Dodger Arm

When the Rays decided they wouldn’t be giving Glasnow big money in free agency years later, they dealt him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2023-24 offseason. Neander sent Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot to Chavez Ravine in exchange for right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca.

Just a year and a half later, in 2025, that is already looking like another good deal for Tampa Bay.

Who Is Ryan Pepiot?

Drafted in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Butler University, Pepiot, 27, was adept at missing bats in college baseball. His strikeout rate improved each year and in his final season with the Bulldogs, he struck out 126 batters in 78 innings.

Due to his advanced feel from the college game and knack for strikeouts, Pepiot rose through the Dodgers’ system quickly. He debuted in 2022, but only for a brief 36.1 inning sample. Pepiot’s 3.47 ERA and 42 strikeouts indicated that he performed well, but his 27 walks over that span showed he was fortunate to be as successful as he was.

Suddenly, in 2023, Pepiot had gained a command of the zone that we had yet to see from him. Between the major leagues and Triple-A Oklahoma City, Pepiot walked just ten batters in 64.2 innings. He missed the first four-and-a-half months with an oblique injury, but upon his return, looked even more suited to be a starter at the highest level.

That offseason, Pepiot was flipped to the Rays. In the midst of his second season with the club, Pepiot has thrown 238.1 innings with a 3.47 ERA and 1.14 WHIP. Pepiot’s fastball has also sat a tick higher in velocity than it had with the Dodgers, now at 95 mph.