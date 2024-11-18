Five Former Prospects Who Need a Change of Scenery

Sometimes, high-level prospects don’t always work out. It’s unfortunate to see your team’s best youngster fly through the minor league, dominating at every step, only to stall out and underperform once they get their shot with the big league squad.

Former first-round draft picks like Joey Bart, Nick Madrigal, Ryan Weathers, and Mickey Moniak introduced themselves to the baseball world as big-time prospects. For them, everything didn’t pan out the way that fans expected it to. Instead of becoming the face of their respective franchise after being selected in the top 10 picks of the draft, they became middling Major Leaguers.

The good news is that sometimes, you only need a change of scenery.

This article will examine the cases of five big leaguers who may benefit from playing for a new team in 2025. With the Winter Meetings right around the corner, trade season is upon us. Look out for these players to potentially be on the move.