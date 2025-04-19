Shane Baz Is Looking Like an Ace

If his slider does turn into a pitch he only uses here and there, like we saw in his last start where he only threw two, I think he can still be successful. A three-pitch mix is enough when you have a 97 mph fastball with nearly 17 inches of IVB, a great curveball, and a well-utilized changeup.

What makes all of this come together is Baz’s ability to command these pitches. Putting them right where he wants to allows each pitch to play up enough and keep batters guessing. He can afford to intentionally throw a ball high and out of the zone to set up his curveball because he continues to work himself into pitcher’s counts.

In fact, Baz has had a pitcher’s count more than an even count or hitter’s count, and he has held batters to an .077/.077/.192 slash line.

Are There Any Concerns Moving Forward?

Okay, okay, I know it cannot all be sunshine and rainbows, right? Well, we aren’t far off from a fairy tail start, but there are a few areas of Baz’s game to at least monitor. Although contact against him has been pretty rare, when batters have made contact with the ball, it has been loud.

So far, Baz is allowing an average exit velocity of 91.1 mph, which is in line with previous years. However, only two of his pitches — fastball and slider — are getting hit hard. His slider, which we already established is his least-used pitch, is the only pitch Baz has given up a home run on, and he’s done so twice.

Fastballs are usually going to result in harder contact, but this is where Baz could run into some trouble. At times, he’s been susceptible to the long ball, and it often comes back to his fastball getting pelted. This isn’t necessarily new for Baz, and he’s been able to manage in the past, so I have hope moving forward.