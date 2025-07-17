Is Casey Schmitt the Second Base Solution for the Giants?
Casey Schmitt looked like the surefire solution for the Giants for two weeks. An IL stint may have Buster Posey questioning if that's the truth.
It hasn’t been much of a secret that the San Francisco Giants have struggled to find consistency on the offensive side of things this season. Even after bringing in Rafael Devers in a blockbuster deal, the offense has remained mediocre at best.
Before the season, one spot that seemed locked down was second base. Tyler Fitzgerald was coming off what looked like a breakout season. He slid over to second base as the Giants signed star shortstop Willy Adames.
The move should have made the middle infield a strength of this team, but it’s been quite the opposite. Fitzgerald had a rough start to the year and, unfortunately, he’s now in Triple-A trying to figure things out.
In his absence, it looked like the Giants had come across a possible solution in Casey Schmitt. However, is Schmitt truly the answer, or do the Giants need to look external for their solution at second base?
Will Schmitt Put It Together?
Schmitt’s big-league career has been quite the roller coaster up to this point. He made his debut in the middle of 2023 and truly excited the fanbase with an electric first week. His combination of athleticism and defense had jolted a fanbase looking for young talent.
However, since that first week, it’s been a lot of inconsistency for Schmitt. He bounced between San Francisco and Sacramento in 2024, struggling to hold down a big-league spot.
That was until last month, when Matt Chapman went down with an injury. Schmitt took over as the everyday third baseman and showed the impressive upside that he has with the bat.
He went on an absolute tear, slashing .375/.444/.646 with four home runs and 12 RBIs from June 10 to June 25. Those numbers were good for an impressive wRC+ of 209, and he even added a huge grand slam off of All-Star Yoshinobu Yamamoto, which dominated MLB socials for the weekend.
For two weeks, Schmitt looked like he could be a long-term piece for the Giants.
Unfortunately, right as the breakout was turning heads, Schmitt got hurt and headed to the IL. He missed two weeks and when he returned, Matt Chapman had returned as well. Bob Melvin moved Schmitt to second base full-time, hoping the hot bat would translate post IL stint.
Defensively, there’s never been a question with Schmitt, as he can legitimately play anywhere in the infield. However, the bat hasn’t been the same. He’s struggled since returning, posting a wRC+ of just 40 and tallying a mere three hits in 23 at-bats.
Should San Francisco Go Hunting at the Deadline?
With the deadline quickly approaching, the Giants have a real question: Should they make a move to get a proven, secure second baseman?
The short answer is no… for now. Schmitt has made real adjustments at the plate and has shown what he’s capable of. If he can put it together over the course of 162, then you have one of the better second baseman in the National League, especially when you take into account his glove.
There’s also the matter of what it would cost. The Giants don’t want to overpay for a second baseman, especially if it’s a rental. With one of the weakest farms in all of baseball, San Francisco is working with limited capital in terms of prospects to work with.
Trading significant assets for a short-term upgrade seems unlikely, especially when Schmitt’s glove is elite and you can dream on at least a league-average bat.
However, there’s another piece of this story, and that’s Buster Posey. He’s made it glaringly clear that he’s going all-in in his first year at the helm of the club. If he thinks Schmitt is too risky to bet on in a postseason run, he may just pull the trigger and do whatever it takes to acquire a better option.
Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays is one of a few names that jumps to mind. A left-handed hitter with pop and tons of proven experience would fit perfectly into San Francisco’s lineup. However, he wouldn’t be cheap, and again, the Giants’ lack of a system complicates things, no matter who they’re trying to get.
Final Thoughts
Casey Schmitt may not be the current surefire solution at second base, but he has all of the tools to develop into one. His above-average glove gives him a solid floor with several offensive surges that have proved untapped potential in the batter’s box.
While his struggles since returning from the IL have been concerning, it’s only been a handful of games.
At the end of the day, it will all come down to Buster Posey. Will he want to go out and get a stud at second base, or does he believe in the upside of Schmitt? Only time will tell, but the clock is ticking.
As of now, the job is Schmitt’s to lose, and the Giants are hopeful that he quickly turns into their long term solution at second base.