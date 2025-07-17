Is Casey Schmitt the Second Base Solution for the Giants?

It hasn’t been much of a secret that the San Francisco Giants have struggled to find consistency on the offensive side of things this season. Even after bringing in Rafael Devers in a blockbuster deal, the offense has remained mediocre at best.

Before the season, one spot that seemed locked down was second base. Tyler Fitzgerald was coming off what looked like a breakout season. He slid over to second base as the Giants signed star shortstop Willy Adames.

The move should have made the middle infield a strength of this team, but it’s been quite the opposite. Fitzgerald had a rough start to the year and, unfortunately, he’s now in Triple-A trying to figure things out.

In his absence, it looked like the Giants had come across a possible solution in Casey Schmitt. However, is Schmitt truly the answer, or do the Giants need to look external for their solution at second base?