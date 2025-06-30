The Padres’ Jackson Merrill Is Somehow Still Underrated

Merrill also backs this all up with 81st-percentile sprint speed, which gives him the ability to steal plenty of bags. In fact, he swiped nearly 20 bases in his rookie season, and he certainly has the potential to eclipse that threshold with ease if he runs more. He only attempted 19 steals last season, going 16-3 on his attempts.

The only area in which Merrill is lacking offensively is his plate discipline, which has a little way to go in terms of development. He’s currently posting a chase rate of 34.4%, which is one of the worst marks in the sport. He’s also posted a below-average walk rate in the process. However, he’s still managed to deliver despite this.

When it comes to what Jackson Merrill has to offer in terms of production, he brings a true five-tool play style to the field, a skill set that’s become increasingly harder to find over the last few seasons. Keep in mind that Merrill has been elite in nearly every facet of his game at just 22 years old!

How Does Merrill Compare to the League’s Top Talents?

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – APRIL 17: Jackson Merrill #3 of the San Diego Padres meets Jackson Chourio #11 of the Milwaukee Brewers before the game at American Family Field on April 17, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

Now that we’ve established just how good Merrill has been, it’s also important to compare him to some of the other talented center fielders in the game in order to truly appreciate his play this season. One theme that develops when looking at these names is that Merrill has far better numbers than a lot of household names, yet you hear him talked about far less.

To start, when going strictly off of wRC+, Jackson Merrill has the sixth-highest mark for any center fielder with at least 200 plate appearances. He’s also one of just six to record a wRC+ above 125. Not only is this extremely impressive, but it becomes even more impressive when you see some of the players below him.

Bounce-back star Javier Báez, Cody Bellinger, Jung Hoo Lee, Julio Rodríguez, Cedric Mullins, Tommy Edman, Jackson Chourio, Oneil Cruz, Ceddanne Rafaela, and plenty of other household names sit behind Merrill on this leaderboard. I can’t say for certain, but it’s a safe bet to assume you’ve heard at least one of these players’ names pop up more this year than Merrill’s.