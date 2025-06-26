Byron Buxton Is Healthy and Thriving for the Twins

KANSAS CITY, MO – APRIL 02: Byron Buxton #25 of the Minnesota Twins bats against the Kansas City Royals on April 2, 2023 at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images)

Starting with Byron Buxton’s contact ability, which is by far his worst of these five tools, he still sits near the top of the league. Over a larger sample, Buxton wouldn’t necessarily hit for a high average or make contact with the MLB’s best. However, he goes through stretches where his hitting ability is nearly unparalleled.

In the month of June thus far, Buxton is slashing .313/.420/.687 and has been making much more consistent contact than normal. On the season, his 27.4% strikeout rate ranks in the 13th percentile, and it’s always been a struggle for him to be consistent in this area of his game. In June, however, his strikeout rate is just 17.3%.

His career batting average of .247 reflects the struggles he’s had to consistently put bat to ball, but a player like Buxton must have his contact ability examined in portions to account for his many hot and cold streaks.

To see this, one can simply look at Buxton’s six multi-hit games in the month of June and his five hitting streaks of three or more games this season, including a seven-game stretch in which he tallied 12 hits and three home runs.

He’s also been a much more patient hitter this season than in previous years, boasting a walk rate of 8.6%. This walk rate only lands Buxton in the 53rd percentile of MLB hitters, but it’s much better than the 5.2% walk rate he posted last year. If he is able to play a full season in 2025, he would handily surpass his single-season career high in walks.

Superb Slugger

One of Byron Buxton’s most valuable attributes is his raw power at the plate. When healthy, he’s always among the league’s best sluggers, and in 2025, we’re seeing an All-Star-calibre season on full display. His Baseball Savant page boasts many high-ranking red bubbles across his statistics, and one could easily mistake it for that of a recent MVP winner at first glance.