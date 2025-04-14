What to Make of the Most Talked-About Bat in Baseball

The main idea behind torpedo bats is that by shifting mass to where players most often hit the ball, greater impact can be made on contact, thereby increasing slugging. There’s also chatter about torpedo bats offering increased bat speed due to the weight sitting lower on the barrel and the end of the bat being lighter, and while it makes sense in theory, the data on this is inconclusive.

“There are some fairly intricate design details where, in some sense, you can make the swing weight about whatever you want,” Leanhardt said. “You can still keep the same length and weight and feel in the player’s hands, which is a fancy way of saying the bat speed should stay the same, maybe the bat speed can even increase a little bit depending on how you want to redesign the bat.”

So, where did torpedo bats come from, and — with the Yankees’ impressive stats leading the way — are traditional bats about to become a thing of the past?

The Beginning of the Torpedo Bat

A worker sands a torpedo bat at the Sam Bat manufacturing facility in Carleton Place, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, April 4, 2025. Torpedo bats, designed to feel lighter and be easier to control, suddenly attracted more attention after the New York Yankees went on a home-run hitting spree, with several batters using this new design. Photographer: David Kawai/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The torpedo bat’s invention dates back to 2022-23, when Leanhardt was the Yankees’ assistant minor league hitting coordinator. A former physicist with a doctorate from MIT, Leanhardt started talking to hitters about changes they could make at the plate to counteract the leaps and bounds being made by pitchers — and an idea was sparked.

“A huge part of my job… is really just to be a good listener,” Leanhardt said. “[Players] want to make more contact, they want to barrel the ball up better, things like that… so we just started thinking of it from the perspective of a player might have a 31 ounce, a 31.5 ounce, to 32 ounce wood budget, and the question is, how do you want to spend your wood budget on a bat? How much of that weight do you want to put in different places?”

“Ultimately the players decided themselves that they want to put the most weight at the sweet spot… and that just simply means it has to come from somewhere else. It ended up coming from from the tip of the bat and so the actual shape, the final product looks pretty dramatic, but the concept is fairly simple.”