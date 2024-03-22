Reynaldo Lopez Tapped to Round Out Atlanta Braves Rotation

That’s not the type of money typically paid a pitcher to work low-leverage, middle-of-the-game innings. Lopez was brought in with the idea that he could turn back into a starter to stabilize the back-end of the club’s rotation or, if that was too tall of a task, get big outs in a setup role.

Lopez has proven in recent years that he is perfectly capable of doing the latter. He turned in a breakout season, at least as a reliever, in 2022 with the White Sox, finishing with a 2.76 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 24.8 K%, and an outstanding 5.73 K/BB ratio across 65.1 innings. Lopez followed that up nicely with a 3.27 ERA, 29.9 K%, and six saves over 66.0 innings while making appearances for three different teams. Those numbers largely earned Lopez the dollars.

Can Lopez Make the Switch Back to Starting?

With Lopez’s only start over the last two seasons coming back on June 10, 2022 when he threw just 24 pitches over two frames, there is certainly going to be a limit on the expected workload in his first year back in a rotation spot.

Anything above 100 frames of solid results should be more than welcome by the Braves’ brass. As alluded to above with Elder, Smith-Shawver, and Waldrep, the organization has a wealth of talent waiting in the wings to pick up the slack.

In any event, it’s not as if Lopez lacks significant experience as a starter. Prior to 2022, 96 of Lopez’s 112 MLB outings had come as a starter. He has twice cleared 180 innings (2018, 2019) in his career, and though he may not come close to that mark this year, it’s worth noting that he knows how to approach the marathon that is the MLB season as a starting pitcher.

A lifetime 4.73 ERA as a starter may not evoke much confidence in fans, but the previously mentioned numbers this spring in addition to the confidence that the Braves’ coaching staff seemingly has in Lopez should.