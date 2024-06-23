Baseball Needs 100-Swipe Swaggerstars And Homeplate Larceny To Make This A Golden Era For Stolen Bases

Reynolds, the 1987 AL stolen base champ, loves to recount the hilarious story of the time Henderson called him up after that season, the only one in the ‘80s where he didn’t win the AL steals crown (injuries held him to just 95 games – he still finished 5th), to tell Reynolds that he oughta be ashamed for only stealing 60 bases. Then Henderson abruptly hung up.

Means, motive, and opportunity – I can see Elly De La Cruz as the clearest candidate to put it all together and get to 100 steals while, at the same time, having a good time doing it and becoming an even larger star in the process. He’s got such a rare combination of league-best speed, power, eye, and hit tool that it seems inevitable that he’s going to be top 5 in steals every year until he decides he wants to start hitting 40 home runs a season. Or maybe he’ll just do both for a while.

Like De La Cruz, Ronald Acuna is a blessed, multi-tool young star with the potential and ambition to be a dominant threat on the bases, but Acuna’s second major knee injury raises questions about what kind of player he’ll be when healthy. Acuna has already lost a step from his debut in 2018, but he still stole 73 bags with a sprint speed in the 68th percentile last year, so technique may continue to carry him forward. Can it carry someone to 100 steals? What a story that would be.

Corbin Carroll? Trea Turner? With Carroll, it’s too early to tell what this season’s struggles mean for his future, but he was so good last year and has the skill set to be an elite threat on the bases when he turns things around and gets on base more.

Turner has all the tools to get to 100 steals, but does he want it?

He’s got two stolen base titles (pre-rule changes), has steal king swagger, and is still 96th percentile sprint speed at the age of 31. He’s also wildly efficient, with an over 86% success rate.