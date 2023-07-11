Reliving the Past History of the MLB All-Star Game in Seattle

Now 90 years old, the Midsummer Classic has made two previous stops in Seattle. The first occurred soon after the city got its current baseball franchise and the other shortly following the move into its current ballpark. The MVP performances from those games each stand out among the most notable in the event’s long history.

1979 MLB All-Star Game

The 50th All-Star Game, and the first played indoors, is on the short list of the best.

More often than not, the standout player makes his mark at the plate or on the mound. On this evening, Dave Parker’s defense was clearly the difference. The Pittsburgh Pirates right fielder made his case with two throws that were as spectacular as they were crucial.

In the bottom of the seventh, Jim Rice started it with a high fly that got lost in the roof of the Kingdome. Neither Parker nor second baseman Joe Morgan could catch it. The ball bounced high off the astroturf. Parker gathered it in foul territory. As Rice tried to stretch it into a triple, Parker threw a missile. Ron Cey applied the tag and Rice was denied.