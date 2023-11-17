Re-Award Season: 1982 AL Cy Young, Dave Stieb

Some history is revisionist history. With respect to those honored with postseason awards, there were instances in which someone was more deserving. Understanding changing criteria and added scrutiny recently toward the voting process, we began our look back at awards that need a redo.

A common theme when examining how end-of-year awards were determined is the changing value of certain statistics. For everyone — position players and pitchers — it’s Wins Above Replacement (WAR), which didn’t come into the common baseball vernacular until the 21st century.

For pitchers, it’s measurements like ERA+ and wins.

American League batters in 1982 hit 2,080 home runs and struck out just 12.6 percent of the time. Today’s batters hit them out more frequently and miss them more too, even last year with the pitch clock. In 1982 there were just 5,582 pitching appearances, about half of what we see now.