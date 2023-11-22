Ranking the Top 10 Managers in Major League Baseball Right Now

Thomson helped spark a magical run for the Phillies, who went from seven games under .500 to finish eight games over, grabbing the last Wild Card spot. The Phillies eventually advanced to the World Series, where they lost in six games to the Houston Astros.

In his second year managing this past season, Thomson again led the Phillies to the NLCS, but they came up just a bit short, dropping the seventh game to the Arizona Diamondbacks. With the core that is in place, Thomson should get a couple more cracks at winning it all over the coming years.

7. Aaron Boone, New York Yankees

Career Record (Winning Percentage): 509-361 (.585)

World Series Titles: 0

Pennants Won: 0

Playoff Berths: 5

Manager of the Year Award: 0

The New York Yankees are coming off their most disappointing season in a long time, as they failed to punch their usual annual ticket to the playoffs are going 82-80. There was a chance that manager Aaron Boone could have been scapegoated for the poor performance, but instead the Yankees have decided to keep the faith in their manager.

That faith is probably not misplaced, as Boone featured the second-best regular season winning percentage on this list. The problem however is that he hasn’t much of any success leading the Yankees on runs once they get to the playoffs.

If Boone wants to hold onto his post as the Yankees skipper, this team is going to need to find postseason success sooner rather than later.

8. Alex Cora, Boston Red Sox

Career Record (Winning Percentage): 440-370 (.543)

World Series Titles: 1

Pennants Won: 1

Playoff Berths: 2

Manager of the Year Award: 0

Alex Cora’s managerial resume is pretty strong, considering the fact that he is one of four manager that actually has a World Series victory on his ledger. Cora is widely-regarded to be a great manager, but he is overseeing one of the more down period for the Boston Red Sox in recent memory.

The Red Sox have made the playoffs just one time in the last five years since winning the 2018 World Series. Now Cora missed one of those when he was suspended and let go for his involvement in the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal of 2017. But after taking a year hiatus in 2020, Cora was right back in charge.

While it is not his fault the Red Sox traded Mookie Betts, he still has only been able to lead his team to a winning record twice in six years, which is why he checks in a bit further down on this list.

9. Brandon Hyde, Baltimore Orioles

Career Record (Winning Percentage): 646-509 (.559)

World Series Titles: 0

Pennants Won: 0

Playoff Berths: 1

Manager of the Year Award: 1

Brandon Hyde just took home the AL Manager of the Year award for his work guiding the Baltimore Orioles to the best record in the American League. Hyde’s Orioles won 101 games and broke a playoff drought that went back to the 2016 season.

Again though, talent wins out and that can be reflected in Hyde’s tenure in Baltimore.

He took over the manager position in 2019, at a time where the Orioles were set to endure a lengthy rebuild following years with Buck Showalter at the helm. In his first two full seasons, no team was worse in baseball than the Orioles, who lost 108 games in 2019 and 110 in 2021.

Now Hyde helped turn things around in 2022, when the Orioles went 83-79, but a lot of that success came after the promotion of Adley Rutschman at catcher.

With their success in the last two seasons, Hyde now has a career 315-394 record as a manager, with a paltry .444 winning percentage. Time will tell if he truly is the right manager to guide this Orioles team, which is embarking on a real window to contend.

10. Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins

Career Record (Winning Percentage): 375-333 (.530)

World Series Titles: 0

Pennants Won: 0

Playoff Berths: 3

Manager of the Year Award: 1

Our last manager that cracks this list is Rocco Baldelli, who just finished his fifth season as the manager of the Minnesota Twins.

Baldelli might not have the flashiest resume on this list, but he does have one Manager of the Year award to his name. This award came during his first season guiding the club, taking a losing team from the year prior and turning them into a 101-win AL Central division winner.

In his five years managing the Twins, they have won the AL Central three times.

More importantly, Baldelli’s Twins finally won a playoff game this past season, advancing past the Wild Card round before losing to the Houston Astros in the ALDS. For the Twins, this was the first time they had won a playoff game since 2004 and the first time they won a playoff series since 2001.