The Working Genius of Major League Baseball’s Managers

At the halfway point of the season, it’s only fair we take a good look at the managers of all of the teams. There is no perfect manager in the business world, and professional baseball is no different.

To look at the managers at the helm for each team, it was necessary to bring in leadership literature, and that pointed me to a model created by Patrick Lencioni. This model (and book) is called The 6 Types of Working Genius.

Understanding this model and the six types is crucial to digesting my critique of each team’s pilot. Before we dive into it, this tag of “genius” attaches credibility to all the managers. To be a manager in Major League Baseball, you have to be good at something, so in my eyes, they are all geniuses. This model will help decide what type of genius they happen to be, and that’s where I spent the time selecting one of the six types for each manager.

The Six Types

The Genius of Wonder – Your natural gift is seeing potential and pondering the possibilities.

The Genius of Invention – Your natural gift is viewing ideas and creating original solutions.

The Genius of Discernment – Your natural gift is intuitively and instinctively assessing ideas.

The Genius of Galvanizing – Your natural gift is rallying others to take action.

The Genius of Enablement – Your natural gift is providing encouragement to bring ideas to life.

The Genius of Tenacity – Your natural gift is pushing ideas to achieve results.



So, let’s see how it looks:

Team Manager Genius Type Arizona Diamondbacks Torey Lovullo Genius of Invention Atlanta Braves Brian Snitker Genius of Enablement Baltimore Orioles Brandon Hyde Genius of Discernment Boston Red Sox Alex Cora Genius of Galvanizing Chicago Cubs David Ross Genius of Galvanizing Chicago White Sox Pedro Grifol Genius of Wonder Cincinnati Reds David Bell Genius of Discernment Cleveland Guardians Terry Francona Genius of Enablement Colorado Rockies Bud Black Genius of Enablement Detroit Tigers A.J. Hinch Genius of Wonder Houston Astros Dusty Baker Genius of Galvanizing Kansas City Royals Matt Quatraro Genius of Galvanizing Los Angeles Angels Phil Nevin Genius of Wonder Los Angeles Dodgers Dave Roberts Genius of Discernment Miami Marlins Skip Schumaker Genius of Discernment Milwaukee Brewers Craig Counsell Genius of Wonder Minnesota Twins Rocco Baldelli Genius of Discernment New York Mets Buck Showalter Genius of Tenacity New York Yankees Aaron Boone Genius of Tenacity Oakland Athletics Mark Kotsay Genius of Wonder Philadelphia Phillies Rob Thomson Genius of Galvanizing Pittsburgh Pirates Derek Shelton Genius of Enablement San Diego Padres Bob Melvin Genius of Discernment San Francisco Giants Gabe Kapler Genius of Invention Seattle Mariners Scott Servais Genius of Wonder St. Louis Cardinals Oliver Marmol Genius of Galvanizing Tampa Bay Rays Kevin Cash Genius of Invention Texas Rangers Bruce Bochy Genius of Tenacity Toronto Blue Jays John Schneider Genius of Wonder Washington Nationals Dave Martinez Genius of Tenacity

Thirty managers, six types of genius. There you have it. Who would you change and why?