Ranking the Best Starting Rotations in the MLB Postseason

Well, first, Justin Verlander is a first-ballot Hall of Famer in his own right. Second, the depth in this rotation is not only better than the Mets’, but it’s better than the Astros’ last year when they went to the Fall Classic. Verlander was absent while recovering from Tommy John surgery, while Lance McCullers missed the majority of the postseason with a forearm issue and Cristian Javier was being utilized out of the bullpen.

Also of note: rookie right-hander Hunter Brown will, in all likelihood, take on the Javier-type swingman role this postseason. In Brown’s first 20.1 career innings, he’s struck out 22 hitters and allowed just two earned runs.

Justin Verlander's earned runs allowed per start:

1 0 3 1 2 0 0 0 6 3 1 0 4 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 3 3 0 0 0 2 1 0

2. New York Mets

Probable Rotation: Max Scherzer (2.29 ERA), Jacob deGrom (3.08 ERA), Chris Bassitt (3.42 ERA), Taijuan Walker (3.49 ERA)

Now to the rotation with two first-ballot Hall of Famers headlining. Scherzer has been healthy for the majority of the season, with a blip from an oblique issue during the summer months. deGrom made a valiant return in the middle of the summer, but sputtered to a 4.50 ERA over his final five starts of the regular season.

The Mets rotation tapers off drastically after the front two. Chris Bassitt has been an innings-eater this season, but has had a tendency for things to spiral quickly if he doesn’t have his typical stuff. The question then becomes, “what happens in Game 4?”

This shouldn’t be so complicated. Jacob deGrom should start Game 2 for the Mets. Column: https://t.co/Xm7xstlTBz — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) October 7, 2022

3. Los Angeles Dodgers

Probable Rotation: Julio Urias (2.16 ERA), Clayton Kershaw (2.28 ERA), Tony Gonsolin (2.14 ERA), Tyler Anderson (2.57 ERA)