Mick Abel Has Never Been More Important for the Phillies

Now that mid-June has rolled around, the battle for the National League East has been everything we could’ve hoped for before the 2025 season started. Only one game New York Mets (45-29) and Philadelphia Phillies (44-30) in the standings and both clubs have been at the top of their games this season.

While they may not find themselves atop the division just yet, the Phillies have been shockingly healthy to this point (I am knocking on wood right now). As of right now, only Bryce Harper and Aaron Nola are on the injured list. The quantity is small, but the quality of the players they’re missing is extremely high.

Nola originally went down with a sprained right ankle, but he’s now dealing with a stress fracture on the right side of his ribcage. He’s shut down from throwing and doesn’t have a solid timeframe for when he could return. Mid-to-late July or early August feels like the best-case scenario.

Losing Nola – for the first time in eight years, might I add – in particular is a tough pill to swallow, as the Phillies’ pitching depth is suboptimal as it currently stands. They’ve got a few short-term options on their current roster, but Taijuan Walker is a short-stint reliever now, and Joe Ross is best utilized as a multi-inning relief option.