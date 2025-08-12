Kyle Schwarber Would Be a Real MVP Candidate… if He Could Pitch

The chants of M-V-P! M-V-P! M-V-P! are raining down on Kyle Schwarber these days at Citizens Bank Park. It’s not hard to see why.

In the final season of his four-year, $79 million contract, Schwarber has been better than ever for the Philadelphia Phillies. He leads the team in runs, RBI, total bases, walks, OPS, and wRC+. He’s on pace to tie Ryan Howard’s single-season franchise record of 58 home runs.

Meanwhile, the Phillies are pacing for 95 wins and their second straight NL East title. It wouldn’t be hard to argue that Schwarber has been their most valuable player. Indeed, as he keeps swatting Schwarbombs at such a prolific pace, the real question becomes: Is he more than just the Phillies’ MVP?

Take a look at any offensive leaderboard, and it’s clear that Schwarber has been one of the best hitters in the National League. No one has more home runs or RBI. His .959 OPS, .405 wOBA, and 162 wRC+ rank second – within sniffing distance of first.