What Has Kyle Schwarber Brought to the 2022 Philadelphia Phillies?

A Different Approach at the Plate?

The outfielder’s crazy home run output is sensational, but there are other factors at play here as to why this has been possible. Kyle Schwarber has seen a tremendous difference with his approach at the plate. Hitting for less average, seeing less walks, and striking out more often has led to this kind of performance.

Hitting for a .266 average in 2021 was impressive. Schwarber got on base at a .374 clip in 2021 while walking 13.6% of the time, the second-highest mark in his career. He struck out 27% of the time, which may seem like an aggressive number, but was the lowest rate of his career. The outfielder was placed in the 89th percentile among all players in chase rate, an elite group. Despite these numbers, the player was located in the 25th percentile among the league in whiff rate, and the 16th percentile in K rate. It’s easy to gloss over those statistics when we’re looking at big picture with the staggering OBP.

Flash forward to 2022. The OBP has suddenly dipped down to just .324, with Schwarber hitting for a .219 batting average. The walks have decreased, now at 12.9%, along with the strikeouts, which have jumped up to 29.8%, the highest of his career over a full season. The whiff rate has also decreased to the 21st percentile along with the K rate, as he now sits in the 8th percentile among all big-league hitters. Schwarber’s BABIP also saw a tremendous decrease from year-to-year, down to .241 from .306 the previous year.

Kyle Schwarber has clearly sold out for power in 2022. With the average exit velocity, barrel rate, max exit velocity, hard hit percentage, and expected slugging all located in the 95th percentile or above, there’s no wonder why he’s been shooting rockets from home plate. The severe decrease in batting average has played into his OBP drastically. It’s interesting to see a player with 46 homers only put up a 128 wRC+, but here’s your reasoning why.

Struggling Defensively

Schwarber’s September has been monumental towards the Phillies playoff push. In his last nine games, the outfielder has hit .367 with six homers and nine RBI’s, good for a massive 1.063 OPS. He has been a key contributor, if not THE contributor for Philadelphia over this stretch. Over this span, he’s added .9 fWAR towards his season total. The total number? 2.7.

Just last week, Schwarber had only accumulated an fWAR total of 1.8 over the full season. The likes of Alec Bohm, Jean Segura, Rhys Hoskins, and Bryce Harper on a half season’s worth of work, all were better. 40-plus homers and below a 2 fWAR is absurd. How did this happen? We’ve hinted at it earlier and it seems to be very obvious. This has been Kyle Schwarber’s worst year defensively, and I’m not sure it’s particularly close.