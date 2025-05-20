Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber on his home run milestone, what comes next

“I wish I could have done it at home, but there was a pretty good Phillies crowd here tonight,” Schwarber said.

It was a Phillies crowd that saw their team down 3-2 entering the eighth inning. However, Philadelphia scored seven unanswered runs over the final two innings to post the victory and send the Rockies to their 39th loss in 47 games.

“It was funny. I was talking to a lot of different guys where I remember my first time coming here (Coors Field) and we’re having our team meeting and they were like, ‘Hey, don’t panic if you’re down 7-0. We’ve seen a lot of 15-14 baseball games here,” Schwarber recalled.

“I feel with this group, it doesn’t really matter who we’re playing. I feel like that whenever we’re down, we always find that rally to put us within a swing of either tying it or taking the lead, whatever it is. It’s such a rare thing to have. I feel like that’s been a common theme throughout the last two, three or four years here that whenever we’re down, I feel like we’re finding the way right back.”

While the night was celebrating the win, it was also looking at Schwarber’s milestone and where it put him in team and MLB history. With the 300th home run, Schwarber became the 11th active MLB player to reach the milestone and the 163rd in MLB history.

He is also the sixth player in franchise history to join the 300-homer club in a Phillies uniform, along with Chuck Klein, Roy Sievers, Mike Schmidt, Ryan Howard and Bryce Harper.