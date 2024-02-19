Mike Trout’s Faith in Angels Immediately Undermined By Anthony Rendon

Mike Trout has been a loyal soldier for the Los Angeles Angels, probably to a fault at this point. He explained Monday why he still remains hopeful about the future of the Halos, only to be undermined by one of the expensive free-agent signings on the roster that has failed to help Trout and the Angels become a consistent contender.

As it became clear late in the 2023 season that the Angels were going to almost certainly lose two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in free agency, many wondered about what that would mean for Trout.

Last year marked the eighth-consecutive losing season for the Angels, and ninth in a row without making the playoffs. If Ohtani departed, it seemed to many like the perfect time for Trout to throw up his hands and ask for a trade to a contending team.

If anything, the three-time AL MVP had waited too long to try to orchestrate a move to a new team, making the playoffs one time (2014) in 13 seasons with the Angels.