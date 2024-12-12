Top Landing Spots for Free Agent Nick Pivetta

While Nick Pivetta never blossomed into the frontline starter many hoped he could become, he has been a solid and reliable contributor for the Boston Red Sox over the past four seasons.

In 623 innings between 2021-24, Pivetta has pitched to a 4.33 ERA with a 26.9% strikeout rate and 7.7 FanGraphs WAR. He’s not a flashy name, but every team needs guys who can pitch bulk innings with an ERA close to league average. Pivetta can be that guy.

However, there is one thing that could scare off potential suitors for Pivetta, and it has nothing to do with his arm. The right-hander received and rejected a qualifying offer from the Red Sox at the beginning of the offseason. That means whichever team signs him will have to forfeit at least one pick in next year’s draft, and possibly international bonus pool money as well.

It’s easy for a team to justify such a sacrifice when it comes to a game-changing talent like Juan Soto or Max Fried. For Pivetta, however, it could significantly reduce his earning potential.