New York Yankees Notebook: Judge, LeMahieu and Injury Updates

DENVER, Colo. –– Aaron Boone was asked whether the New York Yankees should expect to win all three games against a club on a collision course with the worst record in the history of the Majors. The Philadelphia Phillies, the other team from the East, had just completed a four-game sweep of the 8-42 Colorado Rockies.

”Obviously, it’s been a tough start to the season for them. No other way to put it,” Boone said pre-game. “That being said, I think for those of you, for those of us that have been been around this game for a long, long time… Baseball, man. It’s baseball. Anything can happen on any given night.”

And anything did happen during a 3-2 loss to Colorado who secured only their ninth win of the season. Per Elias, the victory by the Rockies (.160) over the Yankees (.612) represented a tie for the second-largest winning percentage disparity (-.452) for a team at least 50 games into the season in the Expansion Era (since 1961).

Ladies and gentlemen, the Colorado Rockies have defeated the New York Yankees, 3-2, for their 9th win of the season. pic.twitter.com/I9Z5FvR0og — Patrick Lyons (@PatrickDLyons) May 24, 2025

New York had been winners of four-straight and 11 of 14. However, they began their nine-game, 10-day road trip at Coors Field with a loss. Tanner Gordon, 0-7 in his first eight starts in the Majors, allowed two runs over six innings of work for his first big league win.