New Faces Struggling in New Places to Start 2025

A month’s worth of MLB games is hardly enough time to make any grand judgments about most player performances. But don’t tell that to baseball fans.

Instant gratification is the name of the game these days. That goes for all sports but right now it’s applying to baseball fans who want to see their favorite teams’ players start the season off on the right foot.

It goes extra for the newbies on the team. Fans want to know that the investments that their team made in the offseason are going to deliver results, and the preference is that they happen sooner rather than later. Otherwise, why pay big in the first place?

Much to the chagrin of some fans, a handful of big name acquisitions are struggling with their new teams as the calendar nears the month of May. That includes the following group of subpar performers.