MLB Journeymen: Matt Stairs, The Pinch Hit Home Run King

The tremendous home run, which landed deep into the right-field seats at Dodger Stadium, capped a four-run rally. It propelled the Phils to a win that night, and much more. They won that series from L.A., and eventually captured their first World Series in 28 years. For Stairs, it was his first ring after 17 professional seasons.

That blast captured Stairs’ reputation for much of his career. He became the all-time leader in pinch-hit home runs with 23. His vicious upper-cut swing from the left side of the plate could do serious damage to a baseball – not to mention a pitcher’s psyche.

Because he was not always a full-time player, his totals don’t reflect his talent at the plate. He accumulated 265 home runs, drove in 899, and hit 294 doubles with an .823 OPS. But Stairs didn’t tally more than 500 at-bats until his age=30 season. After recording consecutive years of 130 OPS+ or greater, he never got over 500 at-bats again.

Stairs began in his home country, yet couldn’t have been more out of place. A native of Fredericson, New Brunswick, the Montreal Expos used him as an infielder in the minors. Although he made his way to the outfield by the time he reached the majors in 1992, Stairs played in just 19 games across two seasons before heading to Japan by 1994.

It was in Oakland that Stairs gained MLB footing and got the most playing time. He averaged 27 homers and 90 RBIs between 1997 and 2000. In ’98, he drove in a personal-best 106 with a .370 OBP. The next year, Stairs had slugged a career-high 38 home runs and even received MVP votes at season’s end.

Stairs’ OPS+ dipped below league average in 2000. From there, he never played in more than 128 games: beginning with a one-year stint in the North Side of Chicago, followed by a year in Milwaukee, then came a season with the Pittsburgh Pirates, two-plus seasons in Kansas City, less than a season with the Rangers and Tigers, up to Toronto from 2007-08 (where he became one of a handful of Canadians to play for both its country’s franchises), to Philly for two World Series seasons, and finally San Diego and Washington.