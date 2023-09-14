MLB Injury Report: Rangers Lose Max Scherzer

Initially, it was diagnosed as a right forearm flexor strain. Now we know Sandy is officially dealing with a sprain in his ulnar collateral ligament. Here’s some more information from Marlins reporter Kelly Saco:

.@KellySaco had the opportunity to catch up with Sandy Alcantara, who headed to the outfield today and began throwing for the first time since his last start in D.C. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/hHB3qPMlNk — Bally Sports Florida: Marlins (@BallyMarlins) September 13, 2023

You can see it in the video; Sandy is back to throwing a ball. That would make you believe there’s at least hope he can get back on the bump before the end of the year. Manager Skip Schumaker called it “progress.”

The team hasn’t announced how severe the sprain is. But of course, any time you’re talking about the UCL, there’s going to be at least some cause for concern. Best case scenario, he’s back in the next week or so. Worst case scenario, he’s done for the year and his UCL injury is much worse than we originally thought.

Either way, it’s impossible to overstate how important this man is to his team. While he, too, was having a down year, last year’s NL Cy Young looked like he had officially turned up of late. He just finished an eight-inning, two-run performance, lowering his ERA to 3.29 since July 2.

We know Sandy’s ‘under-the-hood’ numbers don’t fly off the page. For example, his K% sits at only 19.8%. But when he’s at his best, he induces weak contact and eats innings like none other.

Right now, the Fish are relying on a rotation of youngsters (plus Johnny Cueto) to get the job done. Entering Thursday, they are 75-71, just 0.5 games back of the Diamondbacks and Reds for the final NL Wild Card spot. You’ve got to imagine their biggest fish would like to get back in the water for the last 16 games.