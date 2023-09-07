New York Yankees’ Top Prospects Could Promise Bright Future

Balance makes the opposing pitcher’s life harder and left-handed power turns the short right-field porch into a legitimate home field advantage. The great Yankees teams of the 90s (Williams-Martinez-O’Neill-Posada) and the World-Series winning team in ’09 (Teixeira-Canó-Posada-Damon-Swisher-Matsui) had left-handed power up and down the lineup.

But there are also numbers to back up the un-measurables. The first one is the most important. Since Pereira and Peraza made their debuts on August 22, the team is 9-5. Since Domínguez and Wells got the call, they’re 4-0.

Individually, there are things to be excited about too.

Domínguez has two home runs in four games, one against future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander and the other off Christian Javier. He’s hit all different pitches, not just fastballs. He’s hit them hard too. A 14.3 barrel percentage, 42.9 sweet spot percentage, and an average exit velocity of 91.8mph are all above league average. While he hasn’t walked yet, he’s only struck out three times in 17 plate appearances. It’s pretty impressive.

Wells, in just 12 at bats, has also handled himself well. He lined a very professional single to right field Friday night against Verlander and then laced a double to the right-center gap off José Urquidy. Not to mention, he’s also got a professional looking mustache.

Pereira has struggled, admittedly. But he’s picked it up of late now that there are other youngsters to share the limelight with him. After starting 4-for-35 (.114 BA), he has hits in three of his last four games, and just looks more comfortable at the dish. His 14.8 barrel percentage, 48.1 sweet spot percentage and 63.0 hard-hit percentage are all higher than Domínguez. He’s also walked at a 7.4% clip, which is solid.